HERNSHAW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Marmet man has been charged in an ongoing investigation involving a vehicle being driven through a residence on Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 9:45 pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rock in Hernshaw, Kanawha County, WV regarding reports of a vehicle which had crashed into a house.

HERNSHAW, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO