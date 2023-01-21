ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, WV

WSAZ

Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Theft/vandalism reported at veterans’ graves; information wanted

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. Investigators say at least 13 bronze markers have been stolen from veterans’ graves. Deputies were notified about the incident early this month from...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man’s death investigated as homicide

MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The death of a man whose family and friends found him is being investigated as a homicide case. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden to investigate an unattended death on January 18, 2023. The man was...
MALDEN, WV
WSAZ

Two treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at an apartment building. The call came into dispatchers at Metro 911 just after 9:30 a.m. for a fire at a two-story apartment building at the corner of block of Britton Street and Crescent Road.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputies investigate car break-in

DUPONT CITY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies arrested a man after receiving reports of someone breaking into a car in Dupont City. The incident happened Jan. 23 in the 1600 block of W. Dupont Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene they found the suspect about a block away from where the car was broken into.
DUPONT CITY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Montgomery police recover body in Kanawha River

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Police in Montgomery are checking missing persons reports after a body was recovered from the Kanawha River Friday morning. The body was spotted and recovered at around 10:30 a.m. near the Tech Marina. The body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for a...
MONTGOMERY, WV
WSAZ

Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman accused of theft at Walmart surrenders

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman turned herself in Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse in connection with a theft from Walmart in Barboursville, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Courtenay Sturgill, who’s from Olive Hill, Kentucky, was arraigned and released on $500 bond.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Tractor-tailer crash shuts down westbound lanes, 1 taken to hospital

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 just past the Cross Lanes interchange. Both westbound lanes are closed at this...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help. Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged thief of military gravesite markers

PAGE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s assistance in an investigation for the culprit behind thirteen stolen military grave markers. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information on the case. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Fayette deputies received a complaint from the caretaker of a cemetery in Page, WV regarding […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police investigating robbery at business

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street. A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Man intoxicated on methamphetamine crashes stolen car into house

HERNSHAW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Marmet man has been charged in an ongoing investigation involving a vehicle being driven through a residence on Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 9:45 pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rock in Hernshaw, Kanawha County, WV regarding reports of a vehicle which had crashed into a house.
HERNSHAW, WV
WSAZ

OH KY HOOPS

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WVNS

House fire reported in Raleigh County

ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

