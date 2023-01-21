Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAZ
Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
WSAZ
Theft/vandalism reported at veterans’ graves; information wanted
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. Investigators say at least 13 bronze markers have been stolen from veterans’ graves. Deputies were notified about the incident early this month from...
WSAZ
Man’s death investigated as homicide
MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The death of a man whose family and friends found him is being investigated as a homicide case. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden to investigate an unattended death on January 18, 2023. The man was...
WSAZ
Two treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at an apartment building. The call came into dispatchers at Metro 911 just after 9:30 a.m. for a fire at a two-story apartment building at the corner of block of Britton Street and Crescent Road.
WSAZ
Deputies investigate car break-in
DUPONT CITY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies arrested a man after receiving reports of someone breaking into a car in Dupont City. The incident happened Jan. 23 in the 1600 block of W. Dupont Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene they found the suspect about a block away from where the car was broken into.
wchsnetwork.com
Montgomery police recover body in Kanawha River
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Police in Montgomery are checking missing persons reports after a body was recovered from the Kanawha River Friday morning. The body was spotted and recovered at around 10:30 a.m. near the Tech Marina. The body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for a...
WSAZ
Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
WSAZ
Woman accused of theft at Walmart surrenders
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman turned herself in Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse in connection with a theft from Walmart in Barboursville, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Courtenay Sturgill, who’s from Olive Hill, Kentucky, was arraigned and released on $500 bond.
WSAZ
Tractor-tailer crash shuts down westbound lanes, 1 taken to hospital
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers early Wednesday morning. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 just past the Cross Lanes interchange. Both westbound lanes are closed at this...
WSAZ
Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help. Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.
wchstv.com
Kanawha deputies seeking public's help in homicide investigation after man found dead
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they said a man was found dead last week in Malden. Edward Belcher II, 63, of Malden was found dead about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a home along Distribution Drive, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said during a news conference Monday.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged thief of military gravesite markers
PAGE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s assistance in an investigation for the culprit behind thirteen stolen military grave markers. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information on the case. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Fayette deputies received a complaint from the caretaker of a cemetery in Page, WV regarding […]
WDTV
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
BECKLEY/ JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offered new details Monday regarding the turn of events that led to the death of a man in Summers County. According to the complaint, officers were originally called to Streeter Creek in Summers County...
WSAZ
Police investigating robbery at business
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street. A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the...
Man intoxicated on methamphetamine crashes stolen car into house
HERNSHAW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Marmet man has been charged in an ongoing investigation involving a vehicle being driven through a residence on Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 9:45 pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rock in Hernshaw, Kanawha County, WV regarding reports of a vehicle which had crashed into a house.
West Virginia man to serve up to 17 years for strangulation, hitting deputy’s cruiser
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County man was sentenced on Tuesday on several charges stemming from a 2020 pursuit. Michael Oakes, of Cross Lanes, will serve up to 17 years in prison for strangulation, fleeing while DUI, and fleeing the scene. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Metro 911 received a call regarding a disturbance in […]
WSAZ
House fire reported in Raleigh County
ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
wchstv.com
