Spotty snow possible early Wednesday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The sun came out this afternoon, but that clearing is to be short-lived. Another small low pressure wave in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere will track over Western Colorado tonight and tomorrow. It will bring more clouds and more spotty areas of light snow. Most of the snow will fall over the mountains, but a brief bout of snow isn’t out of the question in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose after midnight through Wednesday morning. Impact will be minimal, if anything, as most of us won’t see anything more than clouds.
Tuesday cold front brings clouds & mountain snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be unseasonably cold, but there are no major storm systems that look to impact us in Western Colorado through the week. Even with no major storm systems heading our way, there are a few small bumps in the weather road this week. The first is an upper level low pressure area passing just south of us. It’s just close enough to keep far southern Colorado blanketed in clouds with snow over the San Juan Mountains, but that’s as big a deal as that system gets for us. It will move away to the east on Tuesday ahead of the second small bump in our weather road.
Scattered snow continues in the mountains, some sunshine in the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After some overnight clouds, skies have been clearing out through the morning across the lower elevations of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Some light snow fell earlier this morning along the western side of the region, primarily along the Colorado and Utah state line. Scattered snow continues in the higher elevations of the region over the next couple of days while we’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds in the valleys.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on Gray Wolf reintroduction in the western slope. Perspectives on whether the wolves should be introduced vary widely, and the question has become somewhat of a divisive topic in Colorado politics. Proponents of reintroduction say...
Colorado's highways and roads deadliest since 1981
Colorado's highways and roads deadliest since 1981
Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill
DU basketball player facing vehicular homicide charges. Updated: 16 hours ago. Coban Porter, the younger brother...
Solution to Colorado's record-breaking crash deaths could lie in traffic engineering
Solution to Colorado's record-breaking crash deaths could lie in traffic engineering
The Brian Cohee trial continues into day four
The Brian Cohee trial continues into day four
Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose
Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose

Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST. The federal government announced that...
