KOKI FOX 23
NFL playoffs: 49ers deny Cowboys in playoffs again; advance to another NFC championship game
For the second straight season, the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs. In a grind-it-out defensive struggle, the 49ers prevailed 19-12 in the divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium. The Cowboys have now failed to reach the NFC championship game for 27 straight years, ending...
KOKI FOX 23
Jaden Rashada leaves Florida, Coach Prime locks down 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain & the NFL is trying to get into the bowl business
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast breaking down more NIL madness featuring top rated quarterback Jaden Rashada as the Florida Gators collective falls through. Rashada, who is now looking for a new home, left Florida as their $13 million collective was unable to fulfill their promise to get enough money. The gang draws comparisons to the early USFL days & notes that the worst part of this NIL situation is if Jaden Rashada doesn’t even get to play this year.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
KOKI FOX 23
2023 Super Bowl: Carl Cheffers to lead officiating crew
Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year, the NFL announced Tuesday. This will be Cheffers's third Super Bowl appearance after he officiated Super Bowl LV in 2021 and Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 62-year-old previously refereed the AFC divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.
KOKI FOX 23
Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals playoff game 3 weeks after on-field collapse
Damar Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, visiting with his Buffalo Bills teammates before their divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, just three weeks after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. The Bills posted a video of Hamlin entering...
KOKI FOX 23
Stefon Diggs addresses sideline drama, early exit after Bills loss to Bengals: 'Easy to criticize'
Stefon Diggs wasn't there to answer answer questions on Sunday. So he spoke for himself on Monday. The Bills receiver was visibly displeased during a sideline interaction with quarterback Josh Allen late in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Diggs reportedly made a quick exit from the Bills locker room and didn't address media.
