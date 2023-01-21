Read full article on original website
Patrick Case
3d ago
When the Sister's of Charity ran the Hospitals, there wasn't any of the horrible Managment issues. The Sister's of Charity need to require their facilities and kick Ascension to the curb fix the problems that For-Profit corporations have created for our community!
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
State orders Kenosha nursing home into compliance after resident death
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has barred a Kenosha senior living center from taking in new residents until it complies with health and safety standards.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
CBS 58
Parents speak out following ruling against West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) ruling against the West Allis-West Milwaukee (WAWM) School District in a bullying case has parents fired up and calling for resignations. One parent said she wants to know how much money's been spent on attorney fees after this ruling...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
wuwm.com
Wauwatosa native describes how he became 'The Luckiest Boy in the World,' and oh, a doctor
Fifty years ago, as a teenager, Patrick McBride started as the Milwaukee Brewers' first batboy. He went on to work for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers. He also attended medical school and became a dean at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. McBride wrote a book...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
wtmj.com
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends this past week. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. These dogs will eventually...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
CBS 58
No silly rabbit this year; 2023 is dedicated to this animal in Chinese culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January is a busy time for calendar flipping. We did it three weeks ago to start 2023, and over the weekend, we began the Lunar New Year. This holiday typically occurs on the second new moon following the winter solstice. In Chinese culture, this marks the...
Driver crashes into Papa Murphy's in Hartford
A driver crashed into the front entrance of a Papa Murphy's in Hartford, Wisconsin on Tuesday. A TMJ4 News viewer shared photos.
