Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 8

Patrick Case
3d ago

When the Sister's of Charity ran the Hospitals, there wasn't any of the horrible Managment issues. The Sister's of Charity need to require their facilities and kick Ascension to the curb fix the problems that For-Profit corporations have created for our community!

Reply
2
 

CBS 58

UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends this past week. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. These dogs will eventually...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

