St. Charles Details New Redmond Cancer Center
REDMOND, OR -- St. Charles plans to build a new Cancer Center next to the Redmond hospital, expanding services beyond the current facility in Bend. "About 40% of our patients have to travel rather long distances. And they would be better served closer to home if we had those services in Redmond," says Cancer Center Medical Director Dr. Linyee Chang. Currently the Redmond hospital offers limited cancer services, like infusion and chemotheraphy. But radiation and other treatments are only available in Bend, "When it is such a burden for some of our patients - they live alone, they don’t drive, they don’t have family support - they then sometimes choose to forgo that treatment to their detriment."
Neff-Purcell Construction Closure Coming
BEND, OR -- Construction will tie up traffic near a busy northeast Bend intersection, starting in about a month. “The Neff and Purcell intersection will be closed for six months and the detour goes way around on Highway 20 to 27th Street, or way around on Butler Market to 27th Street,” Kim Curley, with Commute Options, urges drivers to find alternate modes of transportation to help alleviate congestion. “When folks see the diggers and the ‘road closed’ signs and they lose their minds trying to get to work on time, we offer free carpool matching through our website Get There,” Curly suggests.
