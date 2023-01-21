Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss expected to hire Western Kentucky CB coach to same position
Lane Kiffin is expected to hire a familiar face to be the Ole Miss’ next cornerbacks coach, with reports pointing to former Western Kentucky CB coach Keynodo Hudson heading to Oxford for the 2023 season. Hudson worked under Kiffin as a defensive assistant during his short stint as USC’s...
IMG Prospect Johnson-Rubell Hearing from Lane Kiffin 'A lot'
Rebels in the mix for elite Texas native who can play throughout the secondary
therebelwalk.com
Transfer offensive tackle Mana Taimani commits to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have added another key component for the 2023 season following the commitment Monday afternoon from JUCO transfer offensive lineman Mana Taimani. Taimani visited Oxford this weekend and certainly seems to be favorably impressed by Ole Miss and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination
Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
wxxv25.com
PRC alum Hayden Dunhurst living the dream after being drafted by Royals out of Ole Miss
Two of the biggest moments in a college baseball player’s life that most can only dream of is winning the College World Series in Omaha and hearing their name called in the MLB First Year Player Draft. Today, Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst leaving for Kansas City after...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mana Taimani, JUCO OT from California, announces SEC commitment
Mana Taimani is headed to the SEC to continue his college football career. The JUCO product from California announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Monday. He shared the big news on social media. Starting in October, Taimani announced scholarship offers from Texas State, UNLV, Liberty, Auburn, Oklahoma State and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss men's basketball player involved in fatal car incident, per report
Ole Miss freshman men’s basketball player Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal automobile accident that resulted in the death of a man visiting the school’s campus. Ewin has missed the Rebels’ last 3 games. Coach Kermit Davis has cited “personal reasons” for the freshman’s absence....
hottytoddy.com
Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’
The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
wtva.com
Bruce mourning death of mayor
BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
wtva.com
Saltillo principal issues statement about threats
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford to Roll Out New Trash Carts/System in Late February
Oxford residents will soon be getting a gift from the Oxford Environmental Services department – a new 95-gallon trash can. The new roll-out garbage can will be used with the city’s automated collection trucks which will end the days of having employees hanging off the back of trucks to collect trash.
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness
A Water Valley man faces a felony charge after the Oxford Police Department took a report in regard to an individual receiving threatening phone calls. The victim reported the phone calls on Jan. 4 at the OPD. After an investigation, Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley was arrested on Jan....
Oxford Eagle
Few details in jail hanging.
Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a. Detention Center inmate found hanged this week. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any details, including the identity of the deceased or what day the person was reported dead.
