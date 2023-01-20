Registration has opened for two of the great bike rides in Northwest Arkansas. Arkansas has hundreds of wonderful small-town squares and hubs for community activity. The cities of Fayetteville and Bentonville have some of the more well-known squares in the state, homes to various street markets, restaurants, nightlife, connected to hotels, etc. In both cases, the “feel” of the square branches out several blocks from the squares. Twice a year, a major bike ride, not a race is hosted between the cities. This year the Spring version starts in Fayetteville and the Fall version starts in Bentonville. Utilizing the Razorback Regional Greenway as it heads north out of Fayetteville this Spring, the route passes through Springdale, Lowell, Rogers, and eventually Bentonville. For those who have worked out shuttles, you can get a quick lift back to the start or, after enjoying the reception in Bentonville, turn your bike around and head back.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO