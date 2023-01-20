ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson

The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period. According to a media release from the Eureka Springs-based animal...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Outside

Spring Square 2 Square Ride – Fayetteville to Bentonville

Registration has opened for two of the great bike rides in Northwest Arkansas. Arkansas has hundreds of wonderful small-town squares and hubs for community activity. The cities of Fayetteville and Bentonville have some of the more well-known squares in the state, homes to various street markets, restaurants, nightlife, connected to hotels, etc. In both cases, the “feel” of the square branches out several blocks from the squares. Twice a year, a major bike ride, not a race is hosted between the cities. This year the Spring version starts in Fayetteville and the Fall version starts in Bentonville. Utilizing the Razorback Regional Greenway as it heads north out of Fayetteville this Spring, the route passes through Springdale, Lowell, Rogers, and eventually Bentonville. For those who have worked out shuttles, you can get a quick lift back to the start or, after enjoying the reception in Bentonville, turn your bike around and head back.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR
5NEWS

University of Arkansas bans TikTok from all college networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system has issued a directive to ban TikTok on university devices and networks in the interest of security, the institution announced on Tuesday. "The University of Arkansas System believes these actions are in the best interest of the information security for all...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Outside

Arkansas Outside

Little Rock, AR
1K+
Followers
269
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Outdoor Recreation News from Arkansas with coverage of events and destinations mainly in the state. We cover Hiking, Camping, Mountain Biking, Road Cycling, Kayaking, Canoeing, Trail Running, Backpacking, Rock Climbing, and more.

 http://www.arkansasoutside.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy