Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
Related
KHBS
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
KHBS
Most Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools move to AMI day for Wednesday
ROGERS, Ark. — Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers, and Springdale Public Schools have alerted parents schools will be closed Wednesday and it will be an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) Day.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Bentonville Schools canceled classes altogether on Wednesday, with no AMI...
Arkansas Department of Transportation ‘in 24/7 mode’ as winter storm approaches
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation is already preparing for the snow.
KHBS
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
KTLO
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
fourstateshomepage.com
Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period. According to a media release from the Eureka Springs-based animal...
Spring Square 2 Square Ride – Fayetteville to Bentonville
Registration has opened for two of the great bike rides in Northwest Arkansas. Arkansas has hundreds of wonderful small-town squares and hubs for community activity. The cities of Fayetteville and Bentonville have some of the more well-known squares in the state, homes to various street markets, restaurants, nightlife, connected to hotels, etc. In both cases, the “feel” of the square branches out several blocks from the squares. Twice a year, a major bike ride, not a race is hosted between the cities. This year the Spring version starts in Fayetteville and the Fall version starts in Bentonville. Utilizing the Razorback Regional Greenway as it heads north out of Fayetteville this Spring, the route passes through Springdale, Lowell, Rogers, and eventually Bentonville. For those who have worked out shuttles, you can get a quick lift back to the start or, after enjoying the reception in Bentonville, turn your bike around and head back.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
UPDATE: Bella Vista police locate missing man
Bella Vista police are looking for a man who has been missing since Jan. 21.
Yahoo Sports
Winter storm warning issued for Fort Smith Tuesday, heavy snow expected
Up to 12 inches of snow is possible in northwest Arkansas Tuesday, and Fort Smith the River Valley could get up to 4 inches of slushy snow with gusty northeast winds. A winter storm watch that had been issued for Tuesday night was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon.
Fire crews respond to garage fire in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fire crews responded to a detached garage fire on Harmon Road in Fayetteville Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 6:27 p.m.
Five Cycling Companies, Mountain Climbing Startup Highlight Cohort
BENTONVILLE, ARK — The third cohort of the University of Arkansas Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) will feature six companies – five focused on cycling and one geared toward mountain climbing – that reflect a multifaceted approach to launching a business. GORP is the flagship business incubation...
Fayetteville dispatcher loses home in fire, finds support in the community
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sandy Branson said she was in Texas with her husband when she received a text from her sister, Natisha, that her home had caught on fire. "It was Thursday evening and I got a text from Natisha that her husband thought that there was a fire," said Branson.
University of Arkansas bans TikTok from all college networks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system has issued a directive to ban TikTok on university devices and networks in the interest of security, the institution announced on Tuesday. "The University of Arkansas System believes these actions are in the best interest of the information security for all...
Fayetteville PD looking for missing man
Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 50-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 19.
Top 10 Best Dining Experiences in Bentonville AR
Are you looking for the best dining experience in Bentonville AR? For the purpose of this list, we are defining the best dining experience as one that offers a delicious meal, impeccable service and a unique inviting unique atmosphere.The restaurants on this list have all these characteristics and offer a unique culinary experience.
Fort Smith police investigating rash of restaurant burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating after officers responded to several recent burglaries of local restaurants.
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Arkansas Outside
Little Rock, AR
1K+
Followers
269
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
Outdoor Recreation News from Arkansas with coverage of events and destinations mainly in the state. We cover Hiking, Camping, Mountain Biking, Road Cycling, Kayaking, Canoeing, Trail Running, Backpacking, Rock Climbing, and more.http://www.arkansasoutside.com
Comments / 0