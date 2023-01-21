Read full article on original website
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:. Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James’ latest game: He scored 46 points Tuesday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
LeBron James scores 46 points, hits 9 3s in Lakers' loss
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40 points against...
L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115
L.A. CLIPPERS (133) Leonard 11-16 3-4 25, Morris Sr. 2-4 0-0 5, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, George 11-20 2-2 27, Mann 5-10 3-4 17, Covington 3-3 0-0 8, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 1-2 1-2 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 7-13 1-1 19, Powell 8-12 2-2 22. Totals 51-84 12-15 133.
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
San Antonio visits Los Angeles after James' 46-point game
San Antonio Spurs (14-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-26, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 243. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the San Antonio Spurs after LeBron James scored 46 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-115...
Charlotte plays Chicago on home losing streak
Chicago Bulls (22-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game home slide with a win against Chicago. The Hornets have gone 6-23 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte averages...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Denver after 27-point game
Denver Pioneers (12-10, 3-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-4, 8-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Denver Pioneers after Max Abmas scored 27 points in Oral Roberts' 84-72 win against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Golden Eagles have gone 11-0 in home games. Oral Roberts scores...
