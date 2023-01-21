Read full article on original website
Mississippi State lands commitments from QB, WR transfers
Zach Arnett’s Mississippi State staff is doing work in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs picked up transfer commitments from a quarterback and a wide receiver on Sunday. After 3 seasons at Vanderbilt, Mike Wright is headed to MSU. Wright played in 26 games for the Commodores before entering the transfer portal, making 11 starts at quarterbacks over the past 2 seasons.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23
Get the latest Mississippi boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
wtva.com
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
theclintoncourier.net
Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends
Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
Commercial Dispatch
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
wtva.com
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
wcbi.com
Family wants justice after neighbor allegedly shoots their family dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper, Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their dog Sipsey over the weekend, and now they are looking for justice. “I...
wtva.com
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
wcbi.com
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
