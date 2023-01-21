ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State lands commitments from QB, WR transfers

Zach Arnett’s Mississippi State staff is doing work in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs picked up transfer commitments from a quarterback and a wide receiver on Sunday. After 3 seasons at Vanderbilt, Mike Wright is headed to MSU. Wright played in 26 games for the Commodores before entering the transfer portal, making 11 starts at quarterbacks over the past 2 seasons.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
COLUMBUS, MS
travel2next.com

9 National Parks in Mississippi

Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends

Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
CLINTON, MS
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Area Main Streets to get visibility boost

Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
COLUMBUS, MS

