Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes bought one-way ticket to Mexico after conviction

D isgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes bought a one-way ticket to Mexico shortly after her conviction for fraud, a court filing revealed.

Holmes was convicted on four counts of lying to investors on Jan. 3, 2022. Sometime shortly after, she was found to have bought a ticket for Mexico without a return flight. The ticket was for departure on Jan. 26, 2022, NBC News reported .

The U.S. government found out about the trip three days before she was to depart.

"Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled," the prosecution wrote.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, her mother, Noel Holmes, left, and father, Christian Holmes IV, arrive at federal court in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.



ELIZABETH HOLMES SENTENCED TO OVER A DECADE IN PRISON FOR THERANOS DECEPTION

Prosecutors also noted that her boyfriend, William Evans, had similarly bought a one-way ticket to Mexico. Unlike Holmes, he actually used the ticket. The filing noted that he "did not return until approximately six weeks later, returning from a different continent."

Prosecutors didn't speculate as to what her intentions were. They instead wondered whether or not she would have returned had the government not found out about her planned departure beforehand.

“The government anticipates [Holmes] will note in reply that she did not in fact leave the country as scheduled — but it is difficult to know with certainty what [Holmes] would have done had the government not intervened,” prosecutors added.

The ticket was noted in a filing justifying her detention as she awaits a response to an appeal of her sentencing. She was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last year for lying to investors about the efficacy of her company.