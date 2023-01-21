Read full article on original website
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stopTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
Parish-by-parish list of closures, shelters ahead of severe weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Get ready for an active weather day as a powerful storm system moves our way out of Texas. This afternoon the main story will be the strong south winds kicking in. A high wind warning has been issued for our area as non-thunderstorm winds could gust to 50 mph through the afternoon and evening.
Public input requested for St. Tammany Parish drainage plan
NEW ORLEANS — When it rains, it floods. That's the case for most neighborhoods in the greater New Orleans area. Over on the Northshore, officials are kicking off the second series of public meetings to address this ongoing problem. Right now, St. Tammany Parish is looking for community input...
Power restored after over 9,000 lost electricity Uptown, Audubon areas Entergy says
NEW ORLEANS — Over 9,000 residents in the Audubon, Uptown, and Broadmoor areas started their Monday without electricity. According to Entergy’s outage map, 9,186 were without power as of 10:00 a.m. on Monday. Power was fully restored to Entergy customers just before noon. At this time, it is...
Storm anxiety builds after recent tornadoes
GRETNA, La. — Approaching storms can bring anxiety, especially if your home still has damage that hasn't been fixed from past storms. And there are still homes in Gretna where last month’s tornado touched down that are open, torn apart. The Terrytown Playground, on Heritage Avenue, is now...
'We will rebuild' | Metairie's Ground Pat'i a total loss after 2-alarm fire
NEW ORLEANS — A favorite burger spot in Metairie will rebuild, according to the owner’s husband, after it caught fire Monday night. Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to Ground Pat'i Grille and Bar around 7 p.m. "Everything pretty much collapsed in here. They have to tear down the whole...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
iheart.com
Latest On Severe Weather Threat For Southeast Louisiana
Much of southeast Louisiana remains under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office say they expect a line of severe storms to move quickly across the area after arriving tonight and all modes of severe weather are possible, including brief tornadoes.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Slow down on large state borrowing for Avondale site
No one would be displeased if a big redevelopment project should turn the former Avondale Shipyard into a world-class shipping site. We said so, and still hope so. But a proposed $445 million purchase of the Jefferson Parish site by the Port of South Louisiana raises a lot of questions.
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at local favorite Ground Pat’i in Metairie
NEW ORLEANS — The Ground Pat'i Restaurant on David Drive in Metairie caught fire Monday evening. The two-alarm fire broke out at about 7:05 p.m. and was under control by 9:15 p.m. according to reports. No one was hurt in the fire. According to Jefferson Parish spokesperson Gretchen Hirt,...
What is the American Rescue Plan Act money for New Orleans East being used for?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East is getting some much-needed funding for some big projects. Councilman Oliver Thomas announced on social media this weekend that extra cash from the American Rescue Plan Act will be heading to New Orleans East. He says $5 million will go to Lincoln Beach.
NOPD pleads for the public to step forward with info on January 17 homicide
The incident happened On Jan. 17 in the 4400 block of Reynes Street and left a man dead.
Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?
Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
Mardi Gras council makes "significant progress" toward full parade routes
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Advisory Council appeared to be close to restoring the full parade routes for many New Orleans carnival krewes, with a new update coming directly from the co-chairs of that committee on Thursday. And while there remained work to be done, there was an...
theadvocate.com
'Forever chemicals' found in lower Mississippi. More testing, regulation needed?
Persistent chemicals increasingly drawing regulatory scrutiny because of their potential harm to the environment and the public have been detected in the Mississippi River in Ascension, Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes, a New Orleans nonprofit has found. Highlighted in the 2019 movie "Dark Waters," the manmade chemicals found this...
Mardi Gras krewes get more time to line up law enforcement
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Carnival krewes will have a little more time to round up outside law enforcers to help secure their parade routes. The city said krewes can go back to their traditional routes, if they can get enough officers to supplement the understaffed NOPD by Monday, January 23.
Reforestation plan: Plant 7,000 trees a year
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is getting a little greener. A group called Sustaining Our Urban Landscape, (SOUL) unveiled its master design for the reforestation of Orleans Parish. In the last six years, SOUL's planted 7,200 trees, but beginning in 2026, they hope to plant 7,000 trees a year...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
Witness: Heavy smoke seen coming from Chalmette Oil Refinery
Witnesses report smoke coming from the PBF Chalmette Oil Refinery Saturday.
WWL
