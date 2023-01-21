ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
Public input requested for St. Tammany Parish drainage plan

NEW ORLEANS — When it rains, it floods. That's the case for most neighborhoods in the greater New Orleans area. Over on the Northshore, officials are kicking off the second series of public meetings to address this ongoing problem. Right now, St. Tammany Parish is looking for community input...
Storm anxiety builds after recent tornadoes

GRETNA, La. — Approaching storms can bring anxiety, especially if your home still has damage that hasn't been fixed from past storms. And there are still homes in Gretna where last month’s tornado touched down that are open, torn apart. The Terrytown Playground, on Heritage Avenue, is now...
Latest On Severe Weather Threat For Southeast Louisiana

Much of southeast Louisiana remains under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office say they expect a line of severe storms to move quickly across the area after arriving tonight and all modes of severe weather are possible, including brief tornadoes.
Our Views: Slow down on large state borrowing for Avondale site

No one would be displeased if a big redevelopment project should turn the former Avondale Shipyard into a world-class shipping site. We said so, and still hope so. But a proposed $445 million purchase of the Jefferson Parish site by the Port of South Louisiana raises a lot of questions.
Mardi Gras krewes get more time to line up law enforcement

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Carnival krewes will have a little more time to round up outside law enforcers to help secure their parade routes. The city said krewes can go back to their traditional routes, if they can get enough officers to supplement the understaffed NOPD by Monday, January 23.
Reforestation plan: Plant 7,000 trees a year

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is getting a little greener. A group called Sustaining Our Urban Landscape, (SOUL) unveiled its master design for the reforestation of Orleans Parish. In the last six years, SOUL's planted 7,200 trees, but beginning in 2026, they hope to plant 7,000 trees a year...
