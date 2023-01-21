Read full article on original website
All bills paid Denison apartments set to lose water in March
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Residents at East Coast Apartments said this morning they woke up to a notice on their door stating their water may be cut off on March 1. “It’s like deja vu all over again,” said Bill Dodson, a resident at East Coast Apartments. The...
KXII.com
Sherman ISD calls for more than $500 million bond election
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Independent School District has approved two school bond proposals that, if approved by voters, would prepare the district for future growth. “The city’s population may double in population in the next seven to ten years,” said Dr. Tyson Bennett. That’s why Sherman...
KTEN.com
Detour set for key Sherman highway intersection
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Starting Thursday, motorists eastbound on U.S. 82 in Sherman should plan on taking a little more time when trying to exit at U.S. 75. The Texas Department of Transportation said Exit 642 will be temporarily closed to complete construction of the eastbound frontage road and new exit ramp.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
Garden & Gun
Head On Over to “Reba’s Place”
Reba McEntire has a lot on her plate. In addition to film and TV projects, including Lifetime’s “The Hammer” and ABC’s “Big Sky,” she’s soon kicking off a spring tour that will culminate in her first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden, and she’s working on a lifestyle and entertaining book to be released this fall. In the midst of it all, she’ll be appearing this Thursday, January 26, at the grand opening of Reba’s Place, a restaurant and music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma, very near to where she grew up. Luckily, we got Reba to sit still just long enough to chat about that last venture.
KXII.com
Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year
ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Independent School District School Board approved a four-day instructional week academic calendar for the 2023-2024 school year at Thursday night’s board meeting. Classes will start on Aug. 7, and go until May 23, with every Friday being off through the school year. The...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest
Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
KXII.com
Ardmore prepares for slippery roads as snow falls
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As large clumps of snow fall, Ardmore’s street crews will be working to keep ice off of the city’s streets. “Right now we’re anticipating the bridges and overpasses getting a little slick,” Norris said. “And it all depends on how much snow we get too. Our police department will be watching the areas that are known for becoming hazardous when we get weather like this, as well as our street crews.”
KXII.com
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone call scams
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Citizens in Marshall County are being targeted by a scam caller. According to a social media post, the caller is telling citizens they are with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and claiming they owe money for fines. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said citizens...
News Channel 25
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls
MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department. McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which...
Flower Mound home a total loss after fire
A Flower Mound family were displaced Sunday night after their home caught fire. Flower Mound firefighters responded about 9:45 p.m. to the structure fire in the 4100 block of Buckthorn Court, and they could see the smoke and flames before they even arrived. The people at the home had already self-evacuated, and firefighters rescued two dogs that were still in the house, according to Brandon Barth, a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman. No one was injured.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with trafficking fentanyl
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say. According to court documents, Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, by knowingly possessing in excess of one gram of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance. Collins-Harris faces...
dallasposttrib.com
Parkland doctor provides advice on how to avoid getting the flu, cold or COVID
DALLAS – It’s a new year but respiratory viruses are still present with flu activity peaking between December and February. But could that cough, runny nose or body aches indicate it’s flu, cold or COVID?. These three sicknesses have two things in common – they are contagious...
KTEN.com
Gainesville double murder suspect surrenders
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A 17-year-old named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of two other teenagers in Gainesville last week is now in custody. Gainesville police said Samuel Gary Lee King surrendered without incident around 9:30 Monday morning. He is being held at the Cooke County Justice Center facing capital murder charges.
myfoxzone.com
Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
