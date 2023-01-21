Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Walz reveals full two-year budge proposal
Gov. Tim Walz announced his full two-year budget proposal on Tuesday which includes a plan to send money directly back to Minnesotans. According to Walz, the plan includes the largest tax cut in state history and a proposal to use part of the state’s more than $17 billion budget surplus for direct checks.
WDIO-TV
New report: teacher shortage affecting nearly every district in Minnesota
According to a new state report, the shortage of full-time and substitute teachers has reached nearly every school district in Minnesota. Education Minnesota says the shortage is actively the quality of learning for students, and burning out educators of all kinds. The organization’s President, Denise Specht, says there simply aren’t enough Minnesotans willing to teach, for what districts are paying and the pensions offered by the state.
Comments / 0