According to a new state report, the shortage of full-time and substitute teachers has reached nearly every school district in Minnesota. Education Minnesota says the shortage is actively the quality of learning for students, and burning out educators of all kinds. The organization’s President, Denise Specht, says there simply aren’t enough Minnesotans willing to teach, for what districts are paying and the pensions offered by the state.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO