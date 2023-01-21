Read full article on original website
Related
Arctic Air Mass To Target Iowa End Month Into February
A strong arctic air mass will eye the forecast area by the end of the month after several snow chances hit the forecast area, so read on for details... Temperatures are very cold north of the states and with time, this will dive south into the forecast area. The start of the event will come this weekend and into the first half of February. The cold air mass maximizes the first week of February with readings that can potentially come close to December 2022 standards. That was the time we had near 50 below wind chill values in northwest Iowa and this will likely bring 20-40 below wind chill values but certainly think that it's possible to see readings lower then that as well. In terms of snow, we have several chances in the cards between now and the time the arctic blast hits. The first chance of snow will come Wednesday with the main axis of moisture from central to eastern Iowa, but a piece of energy will pivot southeast out of the northern plains which will give the rest of Iowa a risk for scattered snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
KCCI.com
Snow chances this week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Clouds have moved back in this afternoon and snow will soon follow across Southeast Iowa. Accumulating snow is possible across SE Iowa tonight – anywhere from 1-3”. Otherwise, looking at a trace to an inch across much of Iowa through Wednesday night. Interactive...
kiwaradio.com
Forecaster: El Niño Warmth Could Impact Iowa By End Of Growing Season
Ames, Iowa — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm this week that dumped up to ten inches of snow in some parts of northwestern Iowa, thanks in part to the La Niña weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist...
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through
In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
iheart.com
Iowa Seeking State Park Campground Hosts
(Undated) -- Iowa's State Parks are looking for campground hosts at 10-locations. Volunteers live at the state parks from one-to-five months and help DNR staff with light maintenance. They also check in campers and are a resource for visitors. Hosts are given a free campsite for their campers while they host. They're expected to volunteer 20-to-40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays.
The richest person in Iowa is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Iowa and the good he has done for the community.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
The First Big Win; Iowa Cow Named Grand Champion At National Show
As kids growing up showing livestock, we often dream of raising that champion steer. Many people showing livestock set out on a journey to raise top tear livestock for that champion handshake from the judge in the big ring, knowing their hard work paid off. An Iowa couple recently shined...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Is It Against The Law To Tailgate Other Drivers In Iowa?
You're driving down the highway listening to your favorite radio station when all of a sudden you see a car speeding behind you in your rearview mirror. They look like they're going faster than you are so you're hoping they change lanes and just go around you. Before you know...
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Thousands of federal dollars available to Iowa residents
Remember the pandemic? For some people it feels like it’s fading into the past, but aside from the continuing medical danger, a lot of people are still feeling the effects of the economic catastrophe of COVID-19.
A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa
A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0