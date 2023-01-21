ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Suspect charged with manslaughter in deadly Oct. shooting turns himself in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 20-year-old Adrian Garcia is now in police custody on charges of manslaughter. Garcia turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after Lubbock police asked the public for help in locating him. Investigators believe Garcia is connected to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes. Just after 4 a.m. on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Suspect sought in connection to deadly October shooting of teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Adrian Garcia wanted on charges of manslaughter. Investigators believe Garcia is connected to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes. Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Man indicted, accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest. A police report stated officers were responding to a domestic assault in the 3300 block of Toledo Ave. Germain White, 38, reportedly got into an argument with a woman in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Man indicted for aggravated assault accused of ‘choking’ woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of choking a woman after she confronted him about driving a vehicle while intoxicated. Juan De La Cruz is charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Just after midnight on June 8, 2022, officers responded to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sheriff: Two men arrested in Meadow burglary investigation

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a burglary in Meadow. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on FM 179 where they found a stolen trailer in the backyard, according to a release. Authorities then issued a search warrant for the residence.
MEADOW, TX
KCBD

Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Gas meter hit, two people injured in crash near 98th and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have sustained moderate injuries in a crash involving a white truck and a semi at 98th Street and Wayne Avenue. LPD received the call at 2:23 p.m. According to police, Atmos has been dispatched due to a gas meter being hit. The westbound lanes...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Noon Notebook: T & R Birthing Books helps local authors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - T & R Birthing Books is a local publishing house aiming to help both established and aspiring authors. The publishing house works with local authors as well as others around the U.S. The organization also hosts writing classes to help soon-to-be authors jumpstart their careers. In...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population. Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Aaliyah Chavez breaks Monterey’s all-time scoring record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monterey’s Sensational Sophomore Aaliyah Chavez scored 45 points Friday night helping the #1 Lady Plainsmen beat #5 Lubbock-Cooper. Chavez broke a 41-year-old school record, becoming the Lady Plainsmen’s All-Time Leading Scorer with 1,744 points. The old mark belonged to the great Kamie Ethridge who...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech women’s tennis earns two wins in Sunday doubleheader

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – After only dropping one point all day, the Red Raiders collected two dominant wins on Sunday after downing Abilene Christian, 6-1, and sweeping UTEP, 7-0. TTU 6, ACU 1 Recap:. The Red Raiders (3-0) won their second-consecutive doubles point after picking up wins on...
LUBBOCK, TX

