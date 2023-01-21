ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday

We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
Snow chances this week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Clouds have moved back in this afternoon and snow will soon follow across Southeast Iowa. Accumulating snow is possible across SE Iowa tonight – anywhere from 1-3”. Otherwise, looking at a trace to an inch across much of Iowa through Wednesday night. Interactive...
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award

A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
A gray and cold start to the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It has been a gray and seasonally cold January afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Cloud cover will continue overnight with temperatures cooling into the teens. We’ll start the workweek with another cold and gray day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Iowa Seeking State Park Campground Hosts

(Undated) -- Iowa's State Parks are looking for campground hosts at 10-locations. Volunteers live at the state parks from one-to-five months and help DNR staff with light maintenance. They also check in campers and are a resource for visitors. Hosts are given a free campsite for their campers while they host. They're expected to volunteer 20-to-40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
Snow totals: Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Western and northern parts of Iowa received the most snow from Wednesday night's storm. Here's a look at the communities that received the most snowfall. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa

A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
