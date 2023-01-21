Read full article on original website
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
Man charged in fatal Wahpeton shooting was at casino with victim prior, court docs allege
WAHPETON N.D. (Valley News Live) - Exactly one week after a man was gunned down and killed in his car, official charges have been filed against the man police say pulled the trigger 15 times. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with intentional murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald,...
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
Glyndon family overwhelmed from support after house fire
GLYNDON, MN (Valley News Live) - Like countless other young families, Kayla and Brandon Larson spent over a year of searching before finding their dream home in June. “I was like, ‘that’s our house!’ I sent it to Brandon, and we had to see it that very day,” recalled Kayla Larson. “We’ve been doing a lot of remodeling and fixing up.”
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash
ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
Man tased after crews respond to small Apartment Fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he was uncooperative during a fire investigation at his apartment. The Fargo Fire Department responded to a call for an odor at 4375 10th Ave. S. around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, January 23. The caller reported smelling smoke throughout the building, but the alarms were not activated.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Becker Co.
BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a BNSF train. They say it happened near 230th Ave., between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. Officials say deputies and emergency personnel went to the scene after receiving a report of the incident around 1:36 this morning. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
Fargo City Commission talks possibilities for the N. Broadway bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission met tonight, with a big topic of conversation being a makeover or demolition of the N. Broadway bridge from Fargo to Moorhead. This is part of the recommendation for Federal Aid Transportation Project Applications for 2026 and 2027. City engineers...
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo native made her short-lived appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” Monday night. Madison Johnson, 26, was sent home during the season 27 premiere before the rose ceremony, along with 10 other women. Johnson played to her Fargo roots from the...
Landline motorcoach service coming to Fargo airport in March
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – Sun Country Airlines will soon be offering customers more options to make connecting flights in Minneapolis/St. Paul. Starting in March, the airline is expanding its partnership with Landline to launch motorcoach service five days per week between Hector International Airport in Fargo and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
No ice palace for 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Plans for a popular winter attraction in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota have been frozen for 2023. Organizers say they will not be building an ice palace this year. “Our committee is all volunteer and after 5 years of fun, decided we need a little...
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
Detroit Lakes JCPenney to close, new tenant in the works
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JC Penney in Detroit Lakes will be closing its doors for good this spring. Jim Buus, who is part of the buildings ownership group, says JCP had been operating at 925 Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes since the 1960′s. Buus says, in the last two years JCP has gone through bankruptcy, been acquired by new ownership and closed more than 200 stores including four in MN.
Sawyer Brown and Blackhawk coming to The Lights
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country legend Sawyer Brown and musical group BlackHawk will be live in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health at The Lights on Thursday, August 10th at 7 p.m. This concert is hosted by EPIC Events. Tickets for this performance will go...
38 Special and Elle King to perform at The Lights
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Southern rockers, 38 Special and record setter Elle King are live in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Friday, September 15th at 7 p.m. Both groups are scheduled to play at our regions premiere venue. 38 Special...
