Gator Country
Hayes says the Florida Gators are “100%” his top school
The Florida Gators are in desperate need of linebackers in the Class of 2024 after only signing one in the 2023 class and last weekend one of their top targets was on campus. 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) was on campus and he got to see a little more of the academic side of things this trip.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cameron Carroll, former Tulane RB, reveals SEC transfer destination
Cameron Carroll is a veteran running back transfer out of Tulane. On Monday, he revealed his next destination, bringing the former Green Wave back to the SEC. With a photo on social media, Carroll announced a commitment to Billy Napier’s Florida program. He is the eighth transfer player to commit to the Gators this cycle.
saturdaydownsouth.com
It can't just be Graham Mertz or bust for Florida at QB ... right?
The analogy was a bit harsh. When Graham Mertz’s commitment to Florida went public, I tweeted that it felt like when you go to the grocery store having not eaten all day, and you tell yourself that you’re going home with a nice juicy steak, but you instead panic and go home with a Hungry Man frozen dinner.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mannie Nunnery, former Houston LB, announces SEC commitment
Mannie Nunnery was a 3-star player in the 2019 recruiting class out of Texas. He chose to stay close to home, committing to Houston. Now, after 4 years with the Cougars, he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and has chosen a new school. As you can see...
Gator Country
Blocton enjoys his first visit to see the Florida Gators
On Saturday, the Florida Gators hosted their second junior day of the year when Billy Napier welcomed over a dozen prospects to campus. 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-3, 268, Pike Road, AL. High) was on campus and got to talk with head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.
Drain the University of Florida's DEI Swamp | Opinion
Welcomed developments from Florida's university presidents should lead to wholesale changes at University of Florida.
WCJB
Gainesville man tries to run from officers while pushing stolen golf cart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - He might have gotten away with it if he could have pushed a little faster. A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers spotted him pushing a stolen golf cart down the road. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Terrance Dexter, 51, on Sunday night after they...
Advocate
Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments
A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
WCJB
NCFL teachers feel DeSantis’ $1 billion teacher pay raise proposal is an ‘empty promise’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some teachers in North Central Florida are not hopeful about the latest promise of a pay raise. Governor DeSantis is proposing $1 billion to increase teacher pay for the 2023-2024 school year. In today’s announcement, DeSantis boasted raising minimum teacher salaries to $47,500. “I’ll tell...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department tests three new Parrot Drones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are putting something new in the air. On Monday, GPD drone operators tested three of the department’s new Parrot Drones. Police officials say they come equipped with high resolution cameras and thermal imaging for night flying. They also say the cameras could...
Independent Florida Alligator
Santa Fe College’s charter school recruits prospective county parents
Sante Fe College’s new STEM-focused charter school will offer students the chance to work in healthcare and technology fields right out of high school. SFC’s Academy of Science and Technology, a new charter school initiative that will be run inside of the college’s northwest campus at 3000 NW 83 St, will offer students starting in ninth grade an associate’s of science degree in addition to a high school diploma. At a Thursday night meeting, prospective parents learned more about programs and application processes.
WCJB
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions vote unanimously to declare a “traffic violence crisis”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously in declaring a “traffic violence crisis.”. This comes after several pedestrian accidents occurred in the last month, including the death of a 5-year-old in Alachua. In their motion, both commissions agreed on a targeting...
WCJB
Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
WCJB
FDOT holds meeting to discuss potential changes to NW 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT will hold a meeting to discuss potential changes to the Northwest 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection in Gainesville. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to add traffic separators to NW 39th Avenue along the eastbound and westbound left turn lanes. They also want to...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Celebrate Spring with Festival Season
Spring is around the corner, which means it is almost peak festival season in Greater Gainesville. From seafood to strawberries, live music to airshows and everything in between, there is a festival for every local and visitor this spring. While flowers bloom, kick off the month of March with plenty...
villages-news.com
Man will lose driver’s license after traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood
A man will lose his driver’s license after a traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood. Kevin James Elliott, 31, of Ocala, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
mainstreetdailynews.com
BBQ and Bacon Fest to be held in Newberry
The BBQ and Bacon Fest will be held this weekend at the Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center in Newberry. The Fest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 23100 W Newberry Rd. The event will feature family festivities, barbeque, beer and wine, pony...
WCJB
Dunnellon brothers arrested after neighbor finds dead dog hanging from a fence
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of SW 47th St. in Dunnellon called Marion County sheriff deputies and said he noticed a large brown Doodle-type dog was hanging off of his fence. “It should have never happened that was my first reaction it should have never happened, but it did...
villages-news.com
Villager retains George Zimmerman lawyer after alleged attack on cop at Brownwood
A Villager accused of kicking a police officer at Brownwood has retained the attorney who won an acquittal for George Zimmerman. Mark O’Mara, who practices law in Orlando, gained national attention while serving as the defense attorney for Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford.
alachuachronicle.com
Five 13-year-old students charged after fight near Oak View Middle School
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Five 13-year-olds have been charged with misdemeanor battery following a fight after school on Wednesday. According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Oak View Middle School’s School Resource Deputy (SRD) received word of a potential fight involving multiple students and followed a large group at about 4 p.m. as they went to a nearby business. He encouraged one of the subjects to go home, and as the student turned toward home, the SRD returned to the school to get his patrol car so he could continue to follow the group.
