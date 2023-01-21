Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Ardmore prepares for slippery roads as snow falls
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As large clumps of snow fall, Ardmore’s street crews will be working to keep ice off of the city’s streets. “Right now we’re anticipating the bridges and overpasses getting a little slick,” Norris said. “And it all depends on how much snow we get too. Our police department will be watching the areas that are known for becoming hazardous when we get weather like this, as well as our street crews.”
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
KXII.com
Mannsville man arrested after leading troopers on chase
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Mannsville man was arrested last Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a chase through Carter County. According to court documents, Jeremy Roberts ran a stop sign and drove up to 80 miles per hour northbound onto Highway 70, endangering numerous other people on the same roads.
KXII.com
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Thursday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a shotgun at two people. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Scott Sloan, 58, was involved in a property dispute with two people in the 1400 block of Tate Cir.
KXII.com
Suspect named in fatal Boswell shooting
BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning. Chase Rocha allegedly shot a victim on Unger Road sometime after 2 a.m. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said the victim was identified as Rocha’s mother. Rocha fled the scene,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An arrest warrant was issued in Love County for a man who ran from law enforcement after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a home. According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies received a call on Friday about suspicious people attempting to burglarize a home.
KXII.com
All bills paid Denison apartments set to lose water in March
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Residents at East Coast Apartments said this morning they woke up to a notice on their door stating their water may be cut off on March 1. “It’s like deja vu all over again,” said Bill Dodson, a resident at East Coast Apartments. The...
KXII.com
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone call scams
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Citizens in Marshall County are being targeted by a scam caller. According to a social media post, the caller is telling citizens they are with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and claiming they owe money for fines. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said citizens...
KXII.com
Waterloo Lake sewer line reconstruction begins Monday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison residents should expect road closures in the coming months for a Waterloo Lake sewer line project. The project begins on Monday and is expected to take 12 to 14 months. Over seven thousand feet of sewer line will be replaced with new, larger lines. The...
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with trafficking fentanyl
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say. According to court documents, Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, by knowingly possessing in excess of one gram of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance. Collins-Harris faces...
KXII.com
Sherman ISD calls for more than $500 million bond election
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Independent School District has approved two school bond proposals that, if approved by voters, would prepare the district for future growth. “The city’s population may double in population in the next seven to ten years,” said Dr. Tyson Bennett. That’s why Sherman...
KTEN.com
Gainesville double murder suspect surrenders
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A 17-year-old named as a suspect in the shooting deaths of two other teenagers in Gainesville last week is now in custody. Gainesville police said Samuel Gary Lee King surrendered without incident around 9:30 Monday morning. He is being held at the Cooke County Justice Center facing capital murder charges.
KXII.com
Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County
MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 near Mead Cemetery Rd, approximately .5 miles west of Mead. Troopers said 71-year-old Steven Westbrook was traveling eastbound on...
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
fox4news.com
One person dead in early morning crash in West Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a crash in West Dallas that left one person dead early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 3 a.m., along the eastbound lanes of I-30, at the Loop 12 exit ramp. Investigators said a car burst into flames shortly...
KXII.com
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Highway 75 was shut down after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday. The Denison Police Department was on scene along Highway 75 near exit 73. According to law enforcement no major injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for about 30 minutes. *Original story below*. The...
KTEN.com
Gainesville teen sought in double homicide case
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Gainesville police have identified a suspect in the January 16 double homicide of two teenagers. Gainesville resident Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is facing an outstanding capital murder arrest warrant in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Anthony Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile. "King...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
KXII.com
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a semi-truck crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the driver’s seat Monday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 60-year-old Nicolas Santana was driving a tractor south on State Highway 78, hauling a homemade trailer with no reflective material or required lighting.
