The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
As a result of Tyre Nichols's death, five police officers in Memphis have been disciplined or terminated.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Systemic racism at core of police brutality in US, innocent lives lost every dayEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
Blue Devils hosting local five star power forward for Miami game
Duke has already secured the commitment of one high major prospect in the class of 2024 and will host another on Saturday afternoon when the Blue Devils take on the Miami Hurricanes in a critical ACC match-up. Five star power forward Jarin Stevenson of Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth High School will...
'I'm fine': Terquavion Smith, NC State provide updates after scary injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After suffering what appeared to be a scary injury to his elbow and neck, Terquavion Smith was carted off and taken to the hospital on Saturday night. The injury was suffered in the second half against North Carolina and resulted in Leaky Black being ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul.
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry
USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
UNC at Syracuse Preview
ESPN (Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray) “From a defensive standpoint, they do a terrific job of protecting the paint and contesting shots. They make it very difficult to find a rhythm on the offensive end. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to make some shots and we’re going to have to make some 3s. And so our ability to shoot the basketball is going to be huge against Syracuse. Defensively, they’ve got some really gifted and talented players that not only can score, but they can create shots in one-on-one situations. And so for us, to be able to defend and defend without fouling and rebound the basketball, (that will) allow us to get out in transition. I think that’s going to be huge for us.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday, assessing the matchup against the Orange.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Louisville in the top five for '24 Miami star Daylen Russell
The University of Louisville football program landed in the top five for another standout from Miami Columbus High School. The Cardinals landed a commitment from five-star Columbus edge rusher TJ Capers earlier this month and then on Monday his teammate - defensive lineman Daylen Russell - named the Cardinals in his top five. He listed U of L, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and UCF.
Watch Memphis basketball signee Mikey Williams throw down ridiculous poster dunk
Memphis basketball fans could use another reason to get excited about five-star recruit Mikey Williams, who obliged Friday night with a highlight dunk. The guard from San Ysidro, California, jammed over a defender with such force that the defender fell to the floor. Williams then stood and walked over him while flexing his arms. Instead of trying to take a charge, the defender found himself on the wrong end of a one-handed poster dunk. ...
College basketball bracketology: Indiana ascends, Arkansas sinks in updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Indiana earned a substantial bump after putting together a three-game winning streak after a potential rock-bottom loss to Penn State. Arkansas, a potential National Championship contender in November, has fallen off due to injuries and a frustrating offense. The...
Huskers lose another key starter to injury in defeat to Penn State
It was a painful result in multiple ways for Nebraska. Already down one key starter for the rest of the season, the Huskers suffered another substantial injury when Emmanuel Bandoumel had to be assisted off the floor early in Saturday's game while putting little weight on his left leg. "We'll...
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
No. 25 Arkansas beats Ole Miss, 69-57
No. 25 Arkansas desperately needed to get back in the win column and did exactly that on Saturday with a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks move to 13-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play and have taken the important first step in putting a recent rough stretch in the rearview mirror.
Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at Baylor
Kansas is on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2020-21, following a 75-69 loss to Baylor on the road on Monday night. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco.
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss
There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
Watch: Wes Miller, David DeJulius Discuss 75-68 Loss To Memphis
Cincinnati's path to the 2023 NCAA Tournament is getting harder and harder to see.
PREDICTIONS: Penn State hoops at Rutgers
Penn State (13-6, 4-4) takes on Rutgers (13-6, 5-3) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway Tuesday. These are the Lions247 score and bold predictions for the Big Ten matchup, which is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. As of this writing,...
