Memphis, TN

247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry

USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UNC at Syracuse Preview

ESPN (Rece Davis, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray) “From a defensive standpoint, they do a terrific job of protecting the paint and contesting shots. They make it very difficult to find a rhythm on the offensive end. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to make some shots and we’re going to have to make some 3s. And so our ability to shoot the basketball is going to be huge against Syracuse. Defensively, they’ve got some really gifted and talented players that not only can score, but they can create shots in one-on-one situations. And so for us, to be able to defend and defend without fouling and rebound the basketball, (that will) allow us to get out in transition. I think that’s going to be huge for us.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday, assessing the matchup against the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Louisville in the top five for '24 Miami star Daylen Russell

The University of Louisville football program landed in the top five for another standout from Miami Columbus High School. The Cardinals landed a commitment from five-star Columbus edge rusher TJ Capers earlier this month and then on Monday his teammate - defensive lineman Daylen Russell - named the Cardinals in his top five. He listed U of L, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and UCF.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Commercial Appeal

Watch Memphis basketball signee Mikey Williams throw down ridiculous poster dunk

Memphis basketball fans could use another reason to get excited about five-star recruit Mikey Williams, who obliged Friday night with a highlight dunk. The guard from San Ysidro, California, jammed over a defender with such force that the defender fell to the floor. Williams then stood and walked over him while flexing his arms. Instead of trying to take a charge, the defender found himself on the wrong end of a one-handed poster dunk. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined

LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

No. 25 Arkansas beats Ole Miss, 69-57

No. 25 Arkansas desperately needed to get back in the win column and did exactly that on Saturday with a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks move to 13-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play and have taken the important first step in putting a recent rough stretch in the rearview mirror.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at Baylor

Kansas is on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2020-21, following a 75-69 loss to Baylor on the road on Monday night. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco.
WACO, TX
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss

There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

PREDICTIONS: Penn State hoops at Rutgers

Penn State (13-6, 4-4) takes on Rutgers (13-6, 5-3) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway Tuesday. These are the Lions247 score and bold predictions for the Big Ten matchup, which is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. As of this writing,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

