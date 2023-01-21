Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Related
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
Non-Native Chicagoans Say These Restaurants Best Dish Up Food From Their Home Countries
Chicago may be known for its Italian beef and deep dish pizza, but when it comes to international food options, it appears the city doesn't miss a mark. For many who have made Chicago home after living elsewhere in the world, they don't have to travel far to get a taste of their homeland.
Gordon Ramsay Reveals More Details About New Suburban Chicago Restaurant
Gordon Ramsay is letting us in on more details about the suburban Chicago restaurant he plans to open this spring. The Naperville location of Ramsay's Kitchen will offer "a glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen," according to a newly released statement, with an all-day menu that celebrates the celebrity chef's "most inspired, talked about, and favorite dishes from his esteemed culinary career and travels."
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery
While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.
Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago
On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
Austin Weekly News
West Humboldt meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop based in West Humboldt Park, 4345 W. Division St., is planning to move to west suburban Forest Park. Since launching as a butcher shop in Little Italy over 80 years ago, the company grew into a major meat product supplier for grocery stores and restaurants, and residents can take advantage of its online store. In addition to its West Humboldt Park headquarters, it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, 4848 W. Madison St., for storage. The company is looking to move to Forest Park’s industrial district, at 7500 Industrial Dr.
Chicago Restaurant Week: Soul Food Lounge taking part for first time
Chicago Restaurant Week is now officially underway.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Chicago shooting: Father of 2 gunned down in Belmont Cragin while letting dog out
"Ramiro was a funny dad. He was a loving dad. He was a present dad... He was just a regular person trying to live and trying to make it in the city of Chicago."
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Mini-Bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Don't Actually Contain Whiskey and It's Led to a Lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois against the makers of Fireball Cinnamon over what the plaintiff alleges is purposefully misleading packaging. On Jan. 7, Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed suit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois over what the Chicago resident is calling deceptive labeling on Fireball Cinnamon.
Chicago Radar: Track Snow as It Moves Across Illinois, Northwest Indiana
Snowfall is accumulating across the Chicago area, making for dangerous travel conditions and leading to some of the biggest totals seen so far this year. The system is expected to peak during the morning hours Wednesday but a winter weather advisory remains in effect across the area through the evening hours.
Nickelback, Stevie Nicks, Beck Among Artists Joining Chicago's 2023 Concert Lineup
The list of music artists visiting Chicago in 2023 is ever-growing, with Nickelback, Stevie Nicks and Beck among musicians announcing tour dates this week. Nickelback is set to hit Illinois twice for their Get Rollin' tour. The band will have a concert in Bloomington on June 17 at Tailgate N' Tallboys and another in Tinley Park on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.
Here's When Snowfall Could be Most Intense in Chicago Area Wednesday
Wintry weather hasn’t really been an issue in the Chicago area in recent weeks, but snowfall Wednesday morning could heavily impact the morning commute, and could provide the first substantial accumulations of snow most places have seen since Christmas. A winter weather advisory now covers all of northern Illinois...
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend. Areas south of Interstate 80, those areas close...
What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area
Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things. Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0