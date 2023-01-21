ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Gordon Ramsay Reveals More Details About New Suburban Chicago Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay is letting us in on more details about the suburban Chicago restaurant he plans to open this spring. The Naperville location of Ramsay's Kitchen will offer "a glimpse into Ramsay’s personal kitchen," according to a newly released statement, with an all-day menu that celebrates the celebrity chef's "most inspired, talked about, and favorite dishes from his esteemed culinary career and travels."
NAPERVILLE, IL
BevNET.com

PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
CHICAGO, IL
rolling out

Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago

On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

West Humboldt meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop based in West Humboldt Park, 4345 W. Division St., is planning to move to west suburban Forest Park. Since launching as a butcher shop in Little Italy over 80 years ago, the company grew into a major meat product supplier for grocery stores and restaurants, and residents can take advantage of its online store. In addition to its West Humboldt Park headquarters, it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, 4848 W. Madison St., for storage. The company is looking to move to Forest Park’s industrial district, at 7500 Industrial Dr.
FOREST PARK, IL
99.1 WFMK

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mini-Bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Don't Actually Contain Whiskey and It's Led to a Lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Cook County, Illinois against the makers of Fireball Cinnamon over what the plaintiff alleges is purposefully misleading packaging. On Jan. 7, Plaintiff Anna Marquez filed suit in the United States District Court Northern District Of Illinois over what the Chicago resident is calling deceptive labeling on Fireball Cinnamon.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Nickelback, Stevie Nicks, Beck Among Artists Joining Chicago's 2023 Concert Lineup

The list of music artists visiting Chicago in 2023 is ever-growing, with Nickelback, Stevie Nicks and Beck among musicians announcing tour dates this week. Nickelback is set to hit Illinois twice for their Get Rollin' tour. The band will have a concert in Bloomington on June 17 at Tailgate N' Tallboys and another in Tinley Park on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. To learn more, and purchase tickets, see here.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What to Expect and When as Weather System Brings Snow to Chicago Area

Snow is expected across the Chicago area this week, but how much you could see and when will depend on a few things. Forecast models show a system traveling up from the south is expected to hit to parts of the are around midnight, bringing with it accumulating, on-and-off snowfall beginning overnight Wednesday, with snowy conditions lasting although at least Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Community Policy