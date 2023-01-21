Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination
Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mana Taimani, JUCO OT from California, announces SEC commitment
Mana Taimani is headed to the SEC to continue his college football career. The JUCO product from California announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Monday. He shared the big news on social media. Starting in October, Taimani announced scholarship offers from Texas State, UNLV, Liberty, Auburn, Oklahoma State and...
wxxv25.com
PRC alum Hayden Dunhurst living the dream after being drafted by Royals out of Ole Miss
Two of the biggest moments in a college baseball player’s life that most can only dream of is winning the College World Series in Omaha and hearing their name called in the MLB First Year Player Draft. Today, Pearl River Central alum Hayden Dunhurst leaving for Kansas City after...
Ole Miss expected to host late-blooming, 2023 Lawrence County standout Jonathan Davis today and Thursday
Ole Miss is expected to host 2023 defensive lineman Jonathan Davis on Wednesday and Thursday prior to next week's National Signing Day. Davis, out of Lawrence County (Miss.) High School, is a late bloomer of sorts, whose recruitment has taken off over the last month or so. The 6-6, 305-pounder...
Trio of Ole Miss arms named to SEC Pitcher of the Year watchlist
On D1Baseball.com's SEC Pitcher of the Year watchlist, three Ole Miss arms are present in the form of sophomore lefty Hunter Elliott, junior righty Jack Dougherty and righty Grayson Saunier, who has yet to throw a pitch for the Rebels. Elliott went from freshman bullpen arm to starring on the...
247Sports
Ole Miss offers stud defensive lineman from Alabama
Ole Miss stepped across the state lines to offer four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman on Saturday. Cheatham is out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. The 6-4, 265-pounder is rated as the nation's No. 14 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama's 2-24 class per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is rated as the No. 11 defensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama in the 247Sports exclusive rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss men's basketball player involved in fatal car incident, per report
Ole Miss freshman men’s basketball player Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal automobile accident that resulted in the death of a man visiting the school’s campus. Ewin has missed the Rebels’ last 3 games. Coach Kermit Davis has cited “personal reasons” for the freshman’s absence....
hottytoddy.com
Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’
The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
wtva.com
Trial date set for Steele's Dive beating death case
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Circuit Court has set a trial date for the Steele's Dive beating death case. The trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 9 in Tupelo. Investigators charged Timothy Turner, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder from the April 16, 2021 death of Leonard...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Four shot outside Tunica casino
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
wtva.com
Saltillo principal issues statement about threats
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
wcbi.com
Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County resident pays final respects to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
For Sheila Gamble, the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death brings a sense of finality for the area where Elvis Presley lived 20 years and where millions have flocked since his passing 45 years ago to see where the beloved entertainer called home. It’s where Lisa, his only child, also called home and where she will now be buried after dying Jan. 12 following full cardiac arrest at the age of 54 while at her California residence.
Death of inmate at Mississippi county detention center being investigated
Mississippi officials are investigating the. death of an inmate found hanged in a county detention center this week. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a Detention Center inmate. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford to Roll Out New Trash Carts/System in Late February
Oxford residents will soon be getting a gift from the Oxford Environmental Services department – a new 95-gallon trash can. The new roll-out garbage can will be used with the city’s automated collection trucks which will end the days of having employees hanging off the back of trucks to collect trash.
