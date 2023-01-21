Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
WIBW
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond. Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka narcotics search warrant lands one man behind bars
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant that was served in downtown Topeka has landed one man behind bars after officials allegedly found a loaded gun and drugs. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Jan. 23, it arrested Deroyale A. Johnson, 58, of Topeka, after a search warrant was served in the 700 block of SW Tyler St. that morning.
WIBW
Paola woman to pay nearly $18K to victims of insurance fraud
PAOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Paola woman will now pay nearly $18,000 back to the victims of an insurance fraud scheme that defrauded the elderly following her conviction. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says that on Thursday, Jan. 19, Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, of Paola, was ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution following convictions of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud.
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of the mother and two daughters allegedly killed by their father in a Topeka arson. The family of Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, who died in an intentionally set house fire on Friday, Jan. 20, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as the funeral expenses of her two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.
WIBW
Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
WIBW
Brown Co. Sheriff’s office offers information, advice to reduce Fentanyl overdoses
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office has offered some information and tips for its residents and other Kansans to reduce the number of fentanyl overdoses in the county and bring awareness. The sheriff’s office states that the potency of fentanyl is enormous. Fentanyl is said...
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
WIBW
Hiawatha traffic stop leads to arrests and meth seizure
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two arrests were made during a Hiawatha traffic stop after the driver was charged with driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and the passenger possessed approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:23 a.m. on January...
WIBW
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary
Man who allegedly set fire that killed mother, daughters held on $1 million bond. Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of events they said were different from past visits to the capital city.
WIBW
Horton Police arm schools with Naloxone, training to fight fentanyl crisis
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - As the opioid wave worsens with more fentanyl on the street, Horton Police have armed the city’s three schools with Naloxone and training to fight future overdoses. The Horton Police Department says it has worked diligently alongside South Brown Co. Schools USD 430 to create...
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka woman Kylie Hawes has been an advocate for what are known as ‘Invisible Disabilities’, which are disabilities that are not easily visible, since her diagnosis. Hawes was diagnosed at age 10 with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Dysautonomia. POTS is the reduction...
WIBW
Report finds Kansas City has 5th largest issue with homicides
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas City has the fifth largest issue with homicides in the nation in the last quarter of 2022. With homicide rates decreased by about 7% in 45 of the largest cities in the nation in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
WIBW
Good Kid - Hope Academy Senior Maritza Pulgarin-Arredondo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maritza Pulgarin-Arredondo is a senior at Hope Street Academy in Topeka. She’s become a stand-out scholar at this charter school.
WIBW
Historic Lecompton kicks off new program series
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Historic Lecompton is gearing up for six weeks of programs, getting you in touch with the territorial war and Civil War-era history of the area. Tim Rues, site administrator for Constitution Hall State Historic Site, visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the 2023 Bleeding Kansas program series. The series features six weeks of talks and dramatic interpretations focusing on the area’s history from 1854-1865. Watch the interview to hear Tim describe why what happened in Kansas during this timeframe was critical to the nation’s history.
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
WIBW
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
