Florida will try to continue its high-level defensive play when it hosts South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action Wednesday night in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators (11-8, 4-3) have won four of their last five games and are coming off a 61-59 win at Mississippi State on Saturday night. During that five-game stretch, Florida held three of five opponents under 60 points and allowed an average of 61.6 points per game.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO