Tennessee State

WJHL

Tennessee cuts HIV program with Planned Parenthood ties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before eventually deciding to forgo federal funding for the program, despite warnings that doing so will have a devastating impact on marginalized communities, documents show. The decision is the latest development in a ruby […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Tennessee fiber hemp project receives $5 million in grant funding

The United States Department of Agriculture is investing over three billion dollars in various research projects studying climate-smart agriculture. One such project–a collaborative effort between Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture–was awarded nearly five million dollars last December.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Pride Publishing

A sure way to finance the new stadium

Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
NASHVILLE, TN

