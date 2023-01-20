Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
Pregnancy resource nonprofit’s offer to help still stands amid abortion ban in TN
The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
Tennessee Democrats fire back after cuts to federal HIV funding
The move comes after the Tennessee Dept. of Health opted not to accept federal funding to fight HIV -- instead opting for state funding.
Proposed deputy chief of professional standards position | Tennessee This Week
Proposed deputy chief of professional standards position …. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
Tennessee cuts HIV program with Planned Parenthood ties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before eventually deciding to forgo federal funding for the program, despite warnings that doing so will have a devastating impact on marginalized communities, documents show. The decision is the latest development in a ruby […]
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
Before HIV grant cut, Tenn. tried to oust Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before eventually deciding to forgo federal funding for the program, despite warnings that doing so will have a devastating impact on marginalized communities, documents show.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
Canaan Anderson Beats the Tennessee School Record for the Indoor Mile with 4:00.13
Competing less than 40 miles from his hometown of Murfreesboro, redshirt sophomore Canaan Anderson took down the Tennessee school record in the indoor mile with a time of 4:00.13 on Saturday at the Vanderbilt Invitational. His mark dethroned John Wright's 4:02.4 program standard that had stood since 1977. Anderson's four-minute...
Tennessee lawmakers propose free school breakfast, lunch program for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would create free meals for students. SB0208/HB0255 is sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun-D1) and Representative Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland-D24) in their respective chambers. The bill calls on each Tennessee school board to create a breakfast and lunch program that provides the meals...
Tennessee fiber hemp project receives $5 million in grant funding
The United States Department of Agriculture is investing over three billion dollars in various research projects studying climate-smart agriculture. One such project–a collaborative effort between Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture–was awarded nearly five million dollars last December.
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
A sure way to finance the new stadium
Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
Nashville woman, five other people arrested after violent Atlanta protest
A peaceful protest took a violent turn in downtown Atlanta Saturday night following the death of an environmental earlier in the week, which led to police arresting several people -- one of whom is from Nashville -- for domestic terrorism and other charges.
