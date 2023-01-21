ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Dozens of veterans competing in International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament in Tampa

By Brianda Villegas
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch is hosting the International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament in Tampa this weekend.

The competition kicked off on Friday with an opening ceremony and several matches between the eight teams.

More than 60 veterans from all over the world are scheduled to attend the three-day event.

U.S. Army Veteran Joel Rodriguez has been playing the sport for about seven years.

“After I broke my neck, a recreational therapist asked me if I wanted to go see a sport. I was huge into sports my whole life, so I was like sure let’s go,” Rodriguez said.

Wounded Warriors was founded in 2015 and offers other adaptive sports, including wheelchair softball, wheelchair basketball, and handcycling.

“Coming here, playing with other veterans, they motivate me to give my best. When I give my best, I motivate them to give their best. We just push each other and bring each other up,” Rodriguez said.

The International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament is being held at the All Peoples Life Center in Tampa.

The tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Sunday and Saturday. It is free to attend.

