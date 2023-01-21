ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls director releases trailer for Superman fan film

By Dylan Jimenez
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A passion project is close to completion as local director, writer Andrew List drops the trailer of his fan live-action film: Superman Solar.

‘We still have a long way to go on post. The biggest thing is I kept getting people, ‘man, when can we see something,’ so I was like, I know we gotta switch our focus a little bit to getting our first trailer out,” List said.

Previous Story: Live-action fan film to be shot in Wichita Falls

With sights from Wichita Falls and Holliday, the film brings the Kents to Texoma for Superman’s next adventure.

“Basically this big message we want to tell is about everyone matters in life no matter how big or how small, and Superman’s biggest and greatest feat and ability isn’t his superpowers. It’s his humanity, and that what I really want to reign true when we finalize this project,” List said.

List’s goal for the movie was for people to be able to relate to Superman. He said even though he has powers, he still chooses to live an everyday life.

“He chooses to deal with the life things that none of us would if we had these abilities. So to him, every situation like that matters. No matter how big or how small the problem. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again that, you know, he’s the guy who will fight off aliens to save the planet. And then, he sees someone with a flat tire on the side of the road when he’s flying back and he’s beaten up and he’s hurting, he’s [going to] still land and say oh let’s change this tire real quick,” List said.

Growing up in Wichita Falls, List said downtown brings a unique setting, fitting well for his film.

“I got to shoot on top of Big Blue which was super cool. And, getting to showcase an area that maybe doesn’t get enough love as it normally should,” List said.

The Man of Steel protecting Wichita Falls. Coming to a screen near you soon.

List hasn’t set an exact date yet but in the next trailer, there will be one.

Click here to watch the full trailer.

