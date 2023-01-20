On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae tells us about her experience at the Sundance Film Festival meeting Daniel Dae Kim. Kim has made a career of creating multifaceted and stereotype-breaking roles as an actor, director and now, producer. And he has now created the first ever Asian American Pacific Islander house at Sundance. It’s a place where people can gather and talk about Asian issues and how Asian actors are changing the landscape of Hollywood. At night there are celebrations and events. Surae says she’s a big fan and not only got to chat with Kim but get a great picture!

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO