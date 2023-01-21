ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

National egg prices rising, here’s what’s happening in NEPA

By Emily Allegrucci
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pf6uW_0kM4MoEs00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eggs have been making headlines lately, but not for health reasons. One item on everyone’s grocery list has climbed in cost, eggs.

“It started increasing slowly but then it just spiked,” said Gary Schiel, co-owner of Schiel’s

Schiel says he’s seen the rise and tries to give a good deal.

“We’re trying to sell right around the cost of what we could and even sometimes, we have a sale this week you know what it is, is try to pass some savings along to the customer,” explains Schiel.

For regular egg consumers, it can take a toll.

“I was paying $10 for the big ones, 18 pack, but like I said we eat 5 a day that don’t take long to disappear,” said Bill Wheeler, from Hudson.

The Avenue Restaurant in Wyoming feels the impact since eggs are a key item on their menu, which is a big hit.

“Eggs over they were terrific,” says Charles Jamiolkowski from Hanover Township.

Former WWE star training new generation in Poconos

The owner of The Avenue, David Krappa, says they use over 5,000 eggs a week.

“If you take a look at my menu, eggs are on almost every item for breakfast,” said Krappa.

Eggs are also a part of most recipes, which makes them necessary to buy.

“I’m hoping they start dropping a bit, I mean this week they did drop slightly I’m just hoping that it continues to drop, that we’ll be back to where we were,” continued Krappa.

Some believe it’s cheaper to eat out when it comes to your over-easies.

“If they raise the price one dollar for the whole ‘schmear’, you’re still coming out ahead,” added Jamiolkowski.

But other options are available.

Now there are some local alternatives that can beat the rising cost of your favorite breakfast. Beginning in March, Bow & Branch Chicken Ranch, on 57 Cherokee Drive, Shickshinny, PA will open a stand to sell quality eggs at a low price.

“It’ll be right at the end of our driveway for the community we’ll have a refrigerator full of eggs, and that’s our main goal is just to supply the community, especially with the egg shortage, we want to be affordable,” explained Kaili Bowman from Bow & Branch Chicken Ranch.

Eggs will be $3 a dozen and $4 for 18 a cost-efficient way to get naturally sourced eggs.

“I definitely prefer the eggs that we get they’re natural so you know there’s no anything that’s unhealthy, you don’t have to question it,” said Dakota Bowman from Bow & Branch Chicken Ranch added.

It is encouraged to support local farmers before getting your own feathered friends,
but some are up for the challenge.

“I never thought 5 years ago I would be a chicken mom,” said Alysha Davis from Huntington Township.

Alysha Davis has welcomed chickens into her family after a lot of research.

“We made the decision to get the chickens and have these eggs. We’re fortunate that we’re able to have fresh eggs every day from happy chickens,” continued Davis.

It took the Davis’s 7 months to get eggs, but now they have them daily something that is fun for the whole family.

“Wake up, run outside, get the eggs, and count how many we have,” said Beau Davis from Huntington.

“How many do you usually have?” asked Allegrucci.

“Like four to six,” responded Davis.

If you are considering buying a flock to avoid the increasing cost of eggs.

“Do a little research. they’re a lot of work upfront, but the payoff’s there,” said Davis.

This weekend the Times Leader will release their issue on the nationwide rising cost of eggs be sure to check out their Sunday edition to see more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Riverfront dining: Enjoy your meal with a serene view of the Susquehanna's West Branch

Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Talks of an Amtrak project that would connect Scranton to New York City continue. Robert Durkin, the President of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce gave residents an overdue update on the railroad project and how community members can get involved. The project has been in the works for over 25 […]
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.

Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution, particularly during the morning commute when snow may be heaviest.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews battle fire in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
KINGSTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Don't Waste Your Money: Fast food soda prices

Teen charged with pistol-whipping man during home …. WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a 16-year-old boy, as an adult, for his role in an armed home invasion in Wilkes-Barre, where a man was pistol-whipped Saturday. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/teen-charged-with-pistol-whipping-man-during-home-invasion-in-wilkes-barre/. Wintry-mix creates slick roads | Eyewitness News …. Wintry-mix creates...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dickson City to convert former video rental shop into community center

Dickson City is getting a community center. Using a donated building at 824 Main St. and grant funding, Dickson City officials are converting a former video rental shop into a space for community groups to gather, an area for the borough’s historical society to showcase its memorabilia and, potentially, an office for elected state officials to meet with their constituents — among other features.
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure

DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, and this week PennDOT held a meeting with local officials to come up with a plan in case of emergency calls. The part of Route 611 is […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mining fundraiser held in Taylor

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Underground Miners hosted the meet and greet and dinner at the Union Craft House on North Main Street in Taylor Saturday afternoon. Underground Miners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Pennsylvania's coal mining heritage. "To us, the Brooks Mine is just another great little...
TAYLOR, PA
PennLive.com

Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home in Archbald. It happened just after noon along Wildcat Road in the Sturges section. First responders say the fire started in a laundry room on the first floor. A woman and her pets were inside at the...
ARCHBALD, PA
pahomepage.com

Brett's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Breezy and dry today, light snow to rain tomorrow... Breezy and dry today, light snow to rain tomorrow... Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

First day to file federal income tax

MOOSIC, Pa. — Monday, January 23, is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and begin to process your return. The IRS promises things will be a little easier this year. It has 5,000 new employees, thanks to the inflation reduction act passed last year. Those people,...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy