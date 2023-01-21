ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Macon airport extension brings growth to area

MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport has some new upgrades planned, like a new two-story corporate terminal building that will hold conference rooms, restaurants, and gathering spaces. They are also planning on building a new air traffic tower. Tuesday morning, they broke ground for their runway extension.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Visit Macon celebrates Macon Music Trail App Launch at Grant's Lounge

MACON, Ga. — The Historic Macon Foundation and Visit Macon are giving visitors and Maconites alike a way to take Macon's Music history into their hands. The Macon Music Trail App is a music lover's self-guided tour to Macon's vast music history. Visit Macon and other organizations are inviting people to come out to Grant's Lounge on Wednesday to celebrate the app's official launch.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins woman arrested in $80K of fraudulent transactions at Perry Dollar General store

PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Warner Robins woman has been arrested in 150 fraudulent transactions that were made at the Dollar General store on Plaza Drive in Perry. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, the call came in Thursday about a theft at the store. When they made it to the store, officers discovered that the fraud was done by an employee at the store. The 32-year-old employee was arrested for the fraudulent transactions, which are estimated to total up to $80,000.
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 3 arrested in connection with Warner Robins homicide

UPDATE (1/24): Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Michael Cooper. According to WRPD, 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan of Macon was arrested on January 18 and is being charged with murder and aggravated assault. 22-year-old Tionne Beasley of Macon was arrested January 21s and is being charged...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Cigar lounge opens in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Churchill’s on Cherry, a cigar and lounge bar and shop on Cherry Street next to Cherry Street Hookah, is now open. The business offers cigars, drinks and food served in an ambient setting. “It’s more upscale, and there really aren’t any, this is probably...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins. According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy