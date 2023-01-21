Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why a Realtor Who Uses Social Media is Essential for Sellers in Warner RobinsMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
Top 5 Questions for First-Time Home Buyers in Warner Robins, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
How Video Marketing Can Help You Sell Your Home Faster in Warner RobinsMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren GiddingsThe Veracity Report - Georgia EditionMacon, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Related
'Representing not only this gym, but the entire region': Warner Robins teen to compete in national boxing tournament
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 16-year-old boxer from Warner Robins is getting ready to represent the southeast as she goes for a national title. Boxing is a sport of mental and physical dedication. "We start off, we run like 2 miles down the road and back and we come...
Houston County state court completes expansion project, makes move to Perry
PERRY, Ga. — After breaking ground in December of 2020, the state court expansion project is finally complete. The Houston County State Court has moved from Warner Robins to Perry. For more than 40 years, state court has been located in Warner Robins -- after outgrowing its Carl Vinson...
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
Macon airport extension brings growth to area
MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport has some new upgrades planned, like a new two-story corporate terminal building that will hold conference rooms, restaurants, and gathering spaces. They are also planning on building a new air traffic tower. Tuesday morning, they broke ground for their runway extension.
Visit Macon celebrates Macon Music Trail App Launch at Grant's Lounge
MACON, Ga. — The Historic Macon Foundation and Visit Macon are giving visitors and Maconites alike a way to take Macon's Music history into their hands. The Macon Music Trail App is a music lover's self-guided tour to Macon's vast music history. Visit Macon and other organizations are inviting people to come out to Grant's Lounge on Wednesday to celebrate the app's official launch.
'Enjoy not just the library, but the park, for decades to come': Baldwin County gets $1.2 million for new library
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Harrisburg Park in Baldwin County is already home to a playground, community garden and a basketball court. But very soon, with funds from the state, the park will also have a library. Earlier in January, Senator John Ossoff announced that $1.2 million be set aside to...
My Teacher is Tops: Stephanie Adams at Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School
MACON, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back for another week, and this time around, we're honoring band teacher Ms. Stephanie Adams at Miller Middle!. Even though Adams has only been the band director for the Mustangs since July 2021, she's left a positive impression on her students.
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
Warner Robins woman arrested in $80K of fraudulent transactions at Perry Dollar General store
PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Warner Robins woman has been arrested in 150 fraudulent transactions that were made at the Dollar General store on Plaza Drive in Perry. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, the call came in Thursday about a theft at the store. When they made it to the store, officers discovered that the fraud was done by an employee at the store. The 32-year-old employee was arrested for the fraudulent transactions, which are estimated to total up to $80,000.
One Georgia city listed as one of top 52 places to travel in 2023 on NYT list
MACON, Ga — A recent New York Times list highlighting places for people to visit in 2023 listed Macon in a list of 52 cities around the world. The blurb written by Travel Writer for New York Times Ondine Cohane, lists the city’s Native American History, which is highlighted at The Ocmulgee Mounds.
Dublin's Peterbilt truck service center turns town into 'logistics hub'
DUBLIN, Ga. — A new truck sales and service center opened in Dublin, and Laurens County leaders say it's helping to solidify Dublin as a logistics hub. Dublin's new Peterbilt truck service is filling the void for truck drivers who are traveling between Macon and Savannah. Danny Starley, the...
'Helping somebody in a time of need': 8 firefighters in the City of Dublin climbing the ladder of success
DUBLIN, Ga. — Eight firefighters in the City of Dublin are climbing the ladder of success. They're getting promotions. There's a changing of the guard at the Dublin Fire Department. For Adam Hobbs, now lieutenant, the profession is in his blood. "Every day we come to work and we're...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 3 arrested in connection with Warner Robins homicide
UPDATE (1/24): Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Michael Cooper. According to WRPD, 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan of Macon was arrested on January 18 and is being charged with murder and aggravated assault. 22-year-old Tionne Beasley of Macon was arrested January 21s and is being charged...
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
41nbc.com
Cigar lounge opens in downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Churchill’s on Cherry, a cigar and lounge bar and shop on Cherry Street next to Cherry Street Hookah, is now open. The business offers cigars, drinks and food served in an ambient setting. “It’s more upscale, and there really aren’t any, this is probably...
Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins. According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius...
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1