Planning on going to Galleria this weekend? Watch for SB lane closures on US-59 for construction

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPHiT_0kM4MjpF00

Watch out, Houston drivers! This weekend, more construction will have you watching for slows on the Gulf Freeway in another gridlock alert.

Starting Friday at 8:00 p.m., two inbound lanes will be closed between Griggs Road and Telephone Road until Monday morning's rush.

If you're in the Galleria area, two southbound lanes of the West Loop at the US- 59 Southwest Freeway will close Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.

For those headed to Montrose area, outbound lanes of US-59 Southwest Freeway will close at Mandell Street and Dunlavy Street starting at 7 a.m. and reopen at 7 p.m.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

ABC13 Houston

