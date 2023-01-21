Read full article on original website
Celebration of Life for David L. Evans
Celebrating the wonderful life of David L. Evans (August 22, 1946 – January 17, 2023). Although Dave’s life ended before we were ready, the time that he spent in our lives was filled with Love and laughter. We will be having a graveside service for him at Oakhill...
Take Madera County’s Fossils to Falls Four-Day Road Trip
MADERA COUNTY — Enjoy the best of Madera County on the Fossils to Falls Trail, a four-day road trip! On your trip, collect the Welcoming Committee’s trading cards at ten destinations and discover the best attractions in Yosemite’s Southern Gateway. Participants can use their trading cards to enter the Yosemite Adventure Contest grand prize drawing.
Time to Hit the Ice Skating Rinks and Take a Spin!
BASS LAKE — The Pines Resort at beautiful Bass Lake recently debuted the Bass Lake Rink, a Glice skating rink to add even more winter fun in the area! What is Glice, you may ask? It is an artificial ice surface which makes skating accessible even on days when the temperature is warmer.
Chukchansi Gold Donates For Storm-Related Relief Efforts
COARSEGOLD, CA – As storm-related emergencies continue to impact the state, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is providing financial support to the American Red Cross of the Central Valley and the Central California Animal Disaster Team (CCADT) with a $10,000 donation shared between the organizations to aid their emergency response initiatives.
Step Back in Time at Badger Pass Ski Area
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — Looking to enjoy the snow without the throngs of people? Then skip the crowds & spend more time enjoying the great wintry outdoors. It’s time to head over to the Badger Pass Ski Area. From downhill skiing to snow tubing, Nordic and every other snow-filled activity you could imagine, it’s your one-stop shop for winter-time family fun.
CHP Will Escort Motorists Through Slide Area On Jan. 23
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – One-way Traffic Control is Targeted to Begin on Jan. 24. MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues to make progress in clearing a rockslide that occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023, temporarily closing State Route 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County. Route...
Crews To Begin Hauling Material Off State Route 140
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – One-way Traffic Control is Targeted to Begin Middle of Next Week. MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues to make progress in clearing a rockslide that occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023, temporarily closing State Route 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County.
