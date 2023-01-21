ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

D51 Investigating sexual assault allegations against a teacher

By Nick Koziara
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Students at GJHS organized a walkout Friday, January 20.

Students and alumni were seen standing across the street from the high school holding signs and chanting simple, but impactful messages; “Believe all victims,” “Stop Rape,” “End rape culture,” “This ends now. #JusticeForGJHSGirls,” “Protect the students” and “Stop sexualizing children.”

District 51 officials released a statement today regarding the walkout.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhXVj_0kM4MfIL00
    Students and alumni protesting outside of GJHS (KREX5 Photo/Nicholas Koziara, 01/20/2023)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCul5_0kM4MfIL00
    Students and alumni protesting outside of GJHS (KREX5 Photo/Nicholas Koziara, 01/20/2023)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u64Ns_0kM4MfIL00
    Students and alumni protesting outside of GJHS (KREX5 Photo/Nicholas Koziara, 01/20/2023)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7FkA_0kM4MfIL00
    Students and alumni protesting outside of GJHS (KREX5 Photo/Nicholas Koziara, 01/20/2023)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvDDy_0kM4MfIL00
    Students and alumni protesting outside of GJHS (KREX5 Photo/Nicholas Koziara, 01/20/2023)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZrpB_0kM4MfIL00
    Students and alumni protesting outside of GJHS (KREX5 Photo/Nicholas Koziara, 01/20/2023)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067jeL_0kM4MfIL00
    Students and alumni protesting outside of GJHS (KREX5 Photo/Nicholas Koziara, 01/20/2023)

District 51 was aware of the student-organized walkout that was set to take place this afternoon at Grand Junction High School. The walkout was organized in response to allegations made against school personnel, and those allegations are currently under investigation. The safety and security of our students remain a top priority. We want to assure our students and families that we take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and there was never any safety threat to our students at the time of the walkout. District 51 and local law enforcement were present to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

One student at the protest said, “I was tired of hearing a lot of other girls coming forward with similar stories… to mine and I was just tired of it, I wanted something to happen, to put an end to all of this and make it a safer environment for not only just the girls but for everybody.”

No further information is available at this time. Western Slope Now will update this story as new details become available

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KREX

KREX

