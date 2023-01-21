ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Murder trial begins for suspected serial killer in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A first degree murder trial is now underway for a suspected serial killer in Clark County, nearly 50 years after the victim’s remains were discovered. Warren Forrest is charged with the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison, a 17-year-old from Portland. Forrest has been in prison...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy