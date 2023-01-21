Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per year
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekend
Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW Portland
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment
Police arrest 36-year-old driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in SE Portland in December
Police arrested 36-year-old Jeffery Schindler in the crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland in December, police said. The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Heil, 31.
KGW
Police fatally shoot person in Salem, witnesses say
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. The shooting happened in the area of Commercial Street and Barnes Avenue on Monday morning.
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate in SE Portland released on bail
A Portland man accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his roommate in December was allowed to bail out of jail after he argued that he acted in self-defense at the end of a dispute over use of the shower and the length of time the roommate’s girlfriend was staying at their apartment.
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
KGW
Murder trial begins for suspected serial killer in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A first degree murder trial is now underway for a suspected serial killer in Clark County, nearly 50 years after the victim’s remains were discovered. Warren Forrest is charged with the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison, a 17-year-old from Portland. Forrest has been in prison...
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
Chronicle
Oregon Man Shot in Back After Telling Man He Shouldn’t Park in Space for Disabled, Prosecutor Says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
KGW
Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest stands trial in Clark County
Forrest is already serving a life sentence for a murder committed in the ‘70s. He’s suspected of killing as many as six other women.
Portland does about-face on 'ShotSpotter' gunshot detection pilot, will allow competitors to bid
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city leaders are backtracking on a planned ShotSpotter pilot program, instead opening the process to alternative gunshot detection proposals and community feedback. Portland's procurement office plans to post a request for proposals on the city's competitive bidding site Tuesday, the first step of the city's...
Stolen car owner threatened, man arrested, woman on loose
One man was arrested and a woman remains at large after allegedly pulling a gun on a person who spotted his stolen car and confronted them Sunday morning.
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
kptv.com
Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
Arrest made after stolen car, knives, drugs found in Vancouver
A Vancouver man is facing identity theft and multiple drug related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Man arrested, multiple drugs found during stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs, including fentanyl and meth, were found on a suspect during a stolen vehicle investigation in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:42 a.m., a sergeant spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven...
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
KATU.com
Portland leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
Portland woman wanted in Washington County car theft; second suspect arrested, police say
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Portland woman whom deputies have accused of car theft in an unusual case that sparked a confrontation between the car’s owner and two people alleged to have been driving it three days after it vanished. On Sunday, an unidentified...
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
