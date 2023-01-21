Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bodycam footage shows Sterling Heights sergeant saving a choking baby
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights sergeant saved a 1-year-old who was choking and couldn’t breathe. A report was made at 2 p.m. on Jan. 17 of a choking baby who could not breathe. Sergeant Anthony Roeske was the first to arrive at the household. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One man crashed into a house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said the man was shot while inside his vehicle. The man (after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
NB Southfield Freeway closed near I-96 Monday morning
DETROIT – All northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway were closed just south of I-96 early Monday morning. The northbound side of the freeway (M-39) was listed as closed at Plymouth Road on Jan. 23 due to a crash. Police later said a body was found on the freeway, and it was closed for an investigation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Porch pirates beware: Ann Arbor police catch thieves after neighborly intervention
ANN ARBOR – Police are reminding community members to report suspicious activity after arresting two Ypsilanti men who allegedly stole packages from local porches. Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant on Jan. 7 after a neighbor saw the man rifling through the packages and mail. An investigation found the man had stolen mail and packages, including baby clothes, from the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Utica police break up teen’s illegal party at Airbnb -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teen rents Airbnb, hosts illegal house party in Macomb County, police say. A 19-year-old is accused of renting an Airbnb in Macomb County last month...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library
DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say
UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man rented a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
Detroit woman helping stray dog finds decomposing body
(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman won't soon forget what she saw inside an abandoned house on Monday. Emily Brock is an animal lover, so she wasn't hesitant when she saw a stray dog dart into one of the abandoned houses near Lesure and Keeler Streets."I went to my house to get dog food," Brock said. "Came back, and she was gone. I went into the house where she's at. I stopped and seen it (sic)."When the 19-year-old glanced down, she saw a foot on a mattress in the middle of the dining room. "All I saw was one leg. But when...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools announces Wednesday closure ahead of winter storm
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, district officials announced on Tuesday evening. The decision was made to ensure the “safety of students and staff” as the area prepares to get up to six inches of snow. The National Weather Service...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit winter storm: Full timeline breakdown, snow total predictions
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning will go into effect on Wednesday morning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, with other Metro Detroit areas under a winter weather advisory. Winter storm timing and duration:. 5 a.m.: Snow moves in from the south, but will remain light until mainly...
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after crashing into multiple cars, causing SUV to catch fire, police say
DETROIT – A driver died Monday morning after he crashed into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire in Detroit, police said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) in the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street, according to authorities. A man crashed into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how schools are preparing for closures ahead of Michigan winter snowstorm
We’re almost into February, and we’re looking at the first big snowfall of the year, and of course, there are schoolchildren across Michigan watching closely to see if they’ll get that first snow day of the school year. But Wednesday’s (Jan. 24) storm may prove challenging for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Significant snow arrives Wednesday in Metro Detroit: See expected snow totals here
4Warn Weather – Today is a 4Warn Weather Day. Winter Storm Warning in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Sanilac and Lenawee counties through this evening. Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of SE Michigan until 10 p.m. The timing. Although some light snow appears to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December. According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man who trafficked 40+ guns in 3 counties gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan man who trafficked more than 40 firearms in three counties, including one that was used to kill a 2-year-old girl, has been sentenced to three years in prison. Officials have announced that Jerreil LaMounta Martin, of Grand Rapids, will be serving 37 months...
