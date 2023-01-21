ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
NB Southfield Freeway closed near I-96 Monday morning

DETROIT – All northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway were closed just south of I-96 early Monday morning. The northbound side of the freeway (M-39) was listed as closed at Plymouth Road on Jan. 23 due to a crash. Police later said a body was found on the freeway, and it was closed for an investigation.
Porch pirates beware: Ann Arbor police catch thieves after neighborly intervention

ANN ARBOR – Police are reminding community members to report suspicious activity after arresting two Ypsilanti men who allegedly stole packages from local porches. Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant on Jan. 7 after a neighbor saw the man rifling through the packages and mail. An investigation found the man had stolen mail and packages, including baby clothes, from the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle.
Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library

DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say

UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man rented a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
Detroit woman helping stray dog finds decomposing body

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman won't soon forget what she saw inside an abandoned house on Monday. Emily Brock is an animal lover, so she wasn't hesitant when she saw a stray dog dart into one of the abandoned houses near Lesure and Keeler Streets."I went to my house to get dog food," Brock said. "Came back, and she was gone. I went into the house where she's at. I stopped and seen it (sic)."When the 19-year-old glanced down, she saw a foot on a mattress in the middle of the dining room. "All I saw was one leg. But when...
Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
