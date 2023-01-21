Read full article on original website
Lauren Murphy reacts to loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283: ‘I’m glad my corner didn’t stop the fight’
Lauren Murphy was beaten but not broken. That’s the message from the one-time flyweight title challenger, who lost a lopsided decision to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283 after absorbing an obscene amount of damage over three rounds. According to UFC statistics, Andrade connected with 231 significant strikes, which is a new single fight flyweight record.
Angry fans hurled food, beer, and plastic cups at a UFC star. Security had to escort him out the arena.
Brandon Moreno settled his rivalry in style against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 and was pelted with beer for his efforts.
Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight
Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
Chael Sonnen explains why he would “just love” for the UFC to have a tournament in 2023: “Find out who the best fighter in the world really is”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he would love to see the UFC run a tournament at some point this year. It’s no secret that tournaments have played a big role in the history of mixed martial arts. In recent years, though, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has distanced itself from that trend.
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”
Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for fighting little dudes: “I’d beat that guy in my sleep”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting ‘little dudes’. Jake Paul started off 2023 by signing a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which saw him become a stake holder in their new PPV super-fights division. Paul also signed on as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon.
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
Sean O’Malley understands why the UFC wouldn’t agree to Francis Ngannou’s sponsorship request: “You give him a little bit and then you got to give this guy a little bit”
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou not being allowed to have his own in-cage sponsors by the UFC. Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a negotiating period in which ‘The Predator’ listed a series of things he wanted.
Jiri Prochazka sends video message to Jamahal Hill following his title-earning win at UFC 283
Jiri Prochazka has reacted to Jamahal Hill’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship win. This past Saturday night, Hill competed against Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound gold. Hill turned in a one-sided performance that earned him the unanimous decision victory and a piece of UFC hardware for the first time in his pro MMA career.
Dan Hooker announces he’s set to return at UFC 285 in Las Vegas against Jalin Turner
Dan Hooker will be looking to make it two wins in a row this March. Hooker announced to The Mac Life on Tuesday that he is set to return at UFC 285 on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada against Jalin Turner. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.
