Wells residents asked to limit water usage

WELLS, Maine — Wells residents are being asked to limit their water usage after a reported interruption to sanitary district operations on Tuesday. The Wells Sanitary District issued an alert stating they are unsure how long the service interruption will last while technicians assess the situation. Customers are advised...
WELLS, ME
Maximize your workout with Kinstretch

PORTLAND, Maine — The Form Lab in Portland focuses on changing the way we move by incorporating movements we can use in our daily lives to help us feel happier and healthier. One of the newest services they offer is called Kinstretch. Kinstretch helps you maximize your flexibility and...
PORTLAND, ME
Healthreach Welcomes New Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

This March, staff at Lovejoy Health Center and Sheepscot Valley Health Center are happy to welcome Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Melanie Morin to the team. Morin earned her master’s degree in psychiatric nursing from Husson University of Bangor. Previously, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Maine at Fort Kent, and her associate’s degree in nursing from Kennebec Valley Community College. Morin brings a wealth of experience in whole-person, holistic, patient care, and specifically in evidence-based treatments for mental illness.
ALBION, ME
More heavy snow on the way to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — It was a week ago when we started to alert folks that this would be a tough stretch of winter. At that time, the grass was still visible in some communities. Fast forward seven days and we are now buried, and another storm looms. We've completely...
MAINE STATE
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston. Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.
LEWISTON, ME
