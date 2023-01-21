This March, staff at Lovejoy Health Center and Sheepscot Valley Health Center are happy to welcome Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Melanie Morin to the team. Morin earned her master’s degree in psychiatric nursing from Husson University of Bangor. Previously, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Maine at Fort Kent, and her associate’s degree in nursing from Kennebec Valley Community College. Morin brings a wealth of experience in whole-person, holistic, patient care, and specifically in evidence-based treatments for mental illness.

ALBION, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO