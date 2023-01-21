Read full article on original website
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
Here’s 20 Portland, Maine, Restaurants Featured on Food TV Shows You Should Try
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Unhoused Mainers face uncertainty during snowstorm
PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Valliere was on Oxford Street in Portland Monday during the middle of a six-inch accumulation of snow. "I just came out here to see what I can find for resources... I don't know what else I can do besides just give everything I own away," Valliere said.
Seal takes grand tour of Cape Elizabeth during Monday storm
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — As inches of snow blanketed roads across Maine early Monday morning, plow trucks hit the road like any other winter storm day. In Cape Elizabeth, it would come as no surprise to run into the occasional deer or turkey when plowing snow off the roads.
Wells residents asked to limit water usage
WELLS, Maine — Wells residents are being asked to limit their water usage after a reported interruption to sanitary district operations on Tuesday. The Wells Sanitary District issued an alert stating they are unsure how long the service interruption will last while technicians assess the situation. Customers are advised...
Maximize your workout with Kinstretch
PORTLAND, Maine — The Form Lab in Portland focuses on changing the way we move by incorporating movements we can use in our daily lives to help us feel happier and healthier. One of the newest services they offer is called Kinstretch. Kinstretch helps you maximize your flexibility and...
Healthreach Welcomes New Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
This March, staff at Lovejoy Health Center and Sheepscot Valley Health Center are happy to welcome Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Melanie Morin to the team. Morin earned her master’s degree in psychiatric nursing from Husson University of Bangor. Previously, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Maine at Fort Kent, and her associate’s degree in nursing from Kennebec Valley Community College. Morin brings a wealth of experience in whole-person, holistic, patient care, and specifically in evidence-based treatments for mental illness.
Retired Maine sheriff, named 1972 Time Magazine Policeman of the Year, has died
PORTLAND, Maine — A retired Cumberland County sheriff who served eight years has died. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday the death of retired Sheriff Wesley "Wes" Ridlon. Ridlon reportedly passed away on Saturday following "a brief illness," deputies said in a Facebook post. Ridlon was well-known...
Several Maine salt marshes being purchased by nonprofit for conservation efforts
YARMOUTH, Maine — An anonymous donation has helped take nearly 1,000 acres of Maine marsh land off the market, in an effort to better prepare the coastal wetlands for continued climate change. The Maine Coast Heritage Trust announced it recently received the nearly $1 million donation, helping the trust...
Maine Footy soccer generates excitement ahead of team debut in May
PORTLAND, Maine — In the midst of Maine's soccer fever during last fall's world cup, the creation of a new Portland-based pro-am team was announced. Maine Footy was named as the newest team in the United Women's Soccer League two months ago. Now, club officials have a better idea...
More heavy snow on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — It was a week ago when we started to alert folks that this would be a tough stretch of winter. At that time, the grass was still visible in some communities. Fast forward seven days and we are now buried, and another storm looms. We've completely...
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
Crazy New Extreme Winter Sport Making Its Maine Debut in Auburn
You not only will hear about ice cross, but you can head up to Lost Valley ski area in Auburn to witness this craziness for yourself. The Sun Journal reports that Lost Valley is only the second venue in America to host the ATSX Ice Cross World Championship Series. February...
This Tiny Central Maine Restaurant Is A Ramen Lover’s Paradise
Over the last few years, we have really seen a "ramen revolution" here in the United States. The Japanese noodle soup has gone from being dirt cheap sustenance for college kids and others living on a budget, to being a real culinary experience. Now, some of the best restaurants in...
Maine school counselor recognized for being heart of her school
GREENE, Maine — School counselors are trained to help students as young as preschool to 12th grade to reach their goals by addressing academic, career development, emotional, and social challenges. But as the need to support kids with mental health and social services increases, a school counselor at Greene...
'He's so sweet' | Jasper needs a home, after more than 500 days at midcoast shelter
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix is looking for his forever home after spending more than 525 days at shelters in Maine. Right now, Jasper is at Midcoast Humane in Brunswick. "He originally came to us locally. He lost his home, then he lost his home...
Downeaster was delayed Monday due to downed trees, Amtrak says
MAINE, USA — Downed trees delayed a Downeaster train on Monday morning traveling to Boston, Amtrak said. A spokesperson for Amtrak told NEWS CENTER Maine Downeaster train #682 was delayed. The Downeaster schedule on its website shows train #682 leaves Brunswick at 7:10 a.m. and arrives in Boston at 10:30 a.m.
Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston. Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.
Maine company accused of violating lead-based paint rules has been fined
PORTLAND, Maine — A company in Westbrook has been ordered to pay thousands after being accused of violating the lead renovation, repair, and painting (RRP) program at several jobs performed in Maine. IDK Ventures, which operates as CertaPro Painters of Maine, was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency after...
