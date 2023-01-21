ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

People turning to yoga therapy for stress, mental health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Research from the American Physiological Association said 27% of all adults are so stressed, they can’t function most days. We’ve experienced a stressful last few years, and that’s why doctors said many of you are prioritizing your mental health in 2023. “The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dig Restaurant Week is making its return to Baton Rouge. It’s happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants. You can enjoy 3-course meals at the city’s best restaurants for a fraction of the cost but reservations are recommended because places are expected to book up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bar regulators in Baton Rouge spent Monday fact-finding, seeking more information about violence at a local lounge over the weekend. Sources say members of the parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board spoke privately to work out a response plan. The plan, right now, includes requesting a report on the incident at Dior Bar and Lounge from investigators by the end of the week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A group of students at Baker Middle School, which currently houses students from Baker High, are in the hospital following a school fight. Police say the school was on lockdown after a fight involving four boys that left two injured. According to officials, two campus officers...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street. A vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Lawyers want grand jury, upgraded charges in Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors will seek upgraded first-degree rape charges against men arrested after an alleged sexual encounter with an LSU student before her death hours later. Stuart Theriot, a felony prosecutor for the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, revealed that information in bond hearings for the three men Tuesday, Jan. 24. He also added he plans to convene a grand jury in the case.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy