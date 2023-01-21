ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Independent

Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains

The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
ABC 4

Semi-truck, head-on crash leaves one dead near Green River

A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning, with troopers shutting down a portion of US Highway 6, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Semi-truck, head-on crash leaves one dead near Green …. A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning,...
The Independent

Julian Sands missing – latest news: Photos of actor shared as children join California search party

Julian Sands, the British star of films such as A Room With a View and Arachnophobia, has been identified as the hiker who has been missing in a California mountain range since last week.Sands, 65, has been missing in the Mount Baldy area since Friday 13 January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.The actor was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Search and rescue crews looking for Sands had to suspend the search over the weekend because...
Deseret News

Best Mexican food in Utah

List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Utah You Need to Visit (2023)

The Beehive State is famous for its unique natural landscapes; rugged stonescapes of pastel-colored rock and azure blue skies, ski resorts of pristine white that people flock to with the snow, the white-edged expanse of Great Salt Lake. The beautiful small towns in Utah are the best places to really...
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
