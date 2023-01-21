Grain Theory gearing up to celebrate second anniversary and acknowledge the support along the way

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Grain Theory is preparing for the two year anniversary of opening. Throughout the past two years, employees, including Co-owner Jeramie Sivley, have battled with construction, a pandemic and stores closing down.

“If you would have told me that we would be open for two years when we were in the middle of getting this going, and construction, and the pandemic and everything, it would have been pretty hard to believe,” Sivley said.

Jeramie and the rest of the crew over at Grain Theory are getting ready to celebrate their two year anniversary on Saturday, January 21, but there are others to acknowledge for this milestone as well.

“The guys from Pappy’s, basically started the home brew group here in Abilene that we joined, and that’s where I met my partners. That’s where the dream began,” explained Jeramie.

Early this year, both Pappy Slokum and Sockdolager breweries announced the closing of both stores and Grain Theory wants to tip their hats to all the support they’ve been given from Abilene’s local brew crews.

“The other breweries weren’t just industry folk that we know, we were all friends. Craft beer has always been a close knit community, because we’ve always been the small guy and we’ve kind of had to look out for ourselves. So if there ever was any sort of situation where somebody needs to borrow something, its usually no questions asked,” Jeramie expressed.

With many citing the craft beer business being unsustainable, KTAB/KRBC asked what has worked to help keep Grain Theory open for business.

“We built this business from the beginning to be very flexible and we don’t have to rely on one specific thing,” Jeramie explained. “Because our food will bolster sales that time. And then you know, we have a coffee bar, we have a great event space in the back that is constantly rented out so we have multiple streams of income and a multifaceted business that kind of balances out where it might be lacking.”

With this model, the brewery is hoping to see many more anniversaries down the line. The second anniversary event will be at Grain Theory from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21. There will be brand new beers, limited edition special mugs, food and more. Jeramie said it is free for all to enjoy, so come ready to eat, drink and celebrate.

