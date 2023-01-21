ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Grain Theory gearing up to celebrate second anniversary and acknowledge the support along the way

By Jordan McMullen
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYABQ_0kM4KmGA00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Grain Theory is preparing for the two year anniversary of opening. Throughout the past two years, employees, including Co-owner Jeramie Sivley, have battled with construction, a pandemic and stores closing down.

Grain Theory opening in September

“If you would have told me that we would be open for two years when we were in the middle of getting this going, and construction, and the pandemic and everything, it would have been pretty hard to believe,” Sivley said.

Jeramie and the rest of the crew over at Grain Theory are getting ready to celebrate their two year anniversary on Saturday, January 21, but there are others to acknowledge for this milestone as well.

“The guys from Pappy’s, basically started the home brew group here in Abilene that we joined, and that’s where I met my partners. That’s where the dream began,” explained Jeramie.

Abilene Idol Auditions, School of Rock The Musical & other Big Country happenings this weekend

Early this year, both Pappy Slokum and Sockdolager breweries announced the closing of both stores and Grain Theory wants to tip their hats to all the support they’ve been given from Abilene’s local brew crews.

“The other breweries weren’t just industry folk that we know, we were all friends. Craft beer has always been a close knit community, because we’ve always been the small guy and we’ve kind of had to look out for ourselves. So if there ever was any sort of situation where somebody needs to borrow something, its usually no questions asked,” Jeramie expressed.

With many citing the craft beer business being unsustainable, KTAB/KRBC asked what has worked to help keep Grain Theory open for business.

“We built this business from the beginning to be very flexible and we don’t have to rely on one specific thing,” Jeramie explained. “Because our food will bolster sales that time. And then you know, we have a coffee bar, we have a great event space in the back that is constantly rented out so we have multiple streams of income and a multifaceted business that kind of balances out where it might be lacking.”

What the ‘unsustainable market’ that closed down two breweries means for Abilene

With this model, the brewery is hoping to see many more anniversaries down the line. The second anniversary event will be at Grain Theory from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21. There will be brand new beers, limited edition special mugs, food and more. Jeramie said it is free for all to enjoy, so come ready to eat, drink and celebrate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘There’s too much protest & violence’: Abilene adventurers give updates, make course change in around-the-world trip

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just two weeks after departing from Dallas, Texas, Abilene women – Ellie Hamby and Dr. Sandy Hazelip – have visited three continents on their seven-continent world tour. Dubbed “Around the world in 80 days at 81 and still on the run,” these ladies have taken in some incredible sights. “To walk […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

53rd annual REHAB Telethon & Auction raises $1,805,313

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 53rd annual REHAB Telethon and Auction begins at 7:00 p.m. on January 21. Over 100 auction items have gone live online on Handbid on December 9, but there are many things showcased to bid on such as art, photos, blankets, an RV, side-by-side, boat and more. The auction is the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Walk with the city, they want your voice’: Mayor candidate Ryan Goodwin shares his beliefs and ideas for the City of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On this weeks edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz sat down with Ryan Goodwin, who is running for the Mayor of Abilene in the upcoming election to discuss his experiences with city council and his campaign. Goodwin graduated from Wylie High School and has spent the majority of […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

West Texans for Life rally on anniversary of Roe v. Wade

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – January 22 marks the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, which resulted in a decision that abortion was a constitutional right in 1973. In memory of this case, West Texans for Life gathered together to protest against abortion at the Abilene Court House. Since the decision to overturn […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New, programmable lighting in pedestrian tunnels will ‘connect’ north and south downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council has announced the unveiling of new, programmable lights in the downtown pedestrian tunnels between North 1st Street and South 1st Street. Lynn Barnett, Council Executive Director, invites all to come to the unveiling on January 26 at 2:00 p.m. behind the T&P depot. She added that […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

DCOA, City of Abilene and Taylor County win national award in the 2022 Business Facilities magazine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA), the City of Abilene and Taylor County have been awarded the 2022 Deal of the Year Impact Award for the efforts in the Lancium project. The 2022 Business Facilities Impact Awards recognize 18 economic projects across the U.S. with categories in renewable energy, workforce development, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Help the Abilene Zoo name newest primate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has just welcomed a new female primate, an angolan colobus, and the zoo is asking for your help in naming the baby girl. Name choices include: You can click here to cast your vote for the newest addition’s name.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I’m a theater dad now. And it’s what I want to be’: Abilene family shows the power of support when sons break the family tradition of athletes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twin brothers Braxton and Brody Parris were born with a lot to live up to. Their mother Corissa Parris is a long time basketball star, grandmother Pug Parris is the first female track coach in school history, father and grandfather Brad and Ricky both record setting pole vaulters and McMurry coaches. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy