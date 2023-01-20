ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

attheroost.com

Rice Football Recruiting: ’24 WR Owen Carter commits to Owls

The 2024 Rice Football recruiting class has its first commitment. Wide receiver Owen Carter has made his pledge to the Owls. The calendar hasn’t hit the traditional signing day for the 2023 class yet, but the 2024 Rice Football recruiting class has already added its first pledge. Cy Fair wideout Owen Carter has committed to the Owls.
HOUSTON, TX
footballscoop.com

Sources: Major change coming to Houston staff

Brandon Jones will not return as Houston's offensive line coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The Jones hire was a major coup for Dana Holgorsen upon leaving West Virginia for Houston. A former Texas Tech offensive lineman, Jones joined Holgorsen's staff in 2019. In return for his loyalty, Holgorsen made...
HOUSTON, TX
College Media Network

UH basketball falls to No. 3 in AP poll following loss to Temple

Following its loss to Temple, Houston (18-2) fell to No. # in the latest AP poll released Monday morning. Despite the loss, the Cougars still occupy the top spot in both the KenPom ratings and the NCAA’s NET rankings. Both of UH’s stints at No. 1 this season have...
HOUSTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

24HH Interview: Meet Houston’s Firaq Mitch

Recently the state of Texas has had a major uprising of new talent in the music world. From MO3 to Megan Thee Stallion; “The Lone Star State” has proven to be a huge force in the rap game. The city of Houston has become a new incubator for black entertainment. We had a chance to catch up with Houston artist Firaq Mitch and discuss his upbringing and his music.
HOUSTON, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Tops Out Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital Campus

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. celebrated the topping out of Houston Methodist’s new Cypress Hospital campus located in the greater Houston area. The Houston Methodist campus sits on 105 acres and consists of a seven-story hospital, two medical office buildings, and a central utility plant, with a mixture of built out space as well as a shell for future growth. McCarthy broke ground on the hospital in February 2022, and construction is scheduled to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2024.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland

A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches

Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY

A Houston man was arrested Friday after a theft was noted at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was to dispatched to Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a theft. Officer Marburger made contact with Jonathan Rogers, 39 of Houston, shortly after he left the parking lot. Rogers admitted to not paying for items that he had in his vehicle. Once Rogers was taken into custody he was found to also be in possession of another person’s Texas Driver’s License. Rogers was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX

