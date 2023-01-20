Read full article on original website
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
attheroost.com
Rice Football Recruiting: ’24 WR Owen Carter commits to Owls
The 2024 Rice Football recruiting class has its first commitment. Wide receiver Owen Carter has made his pledge to the Owls. The calendar hasn’t hit the traditional signing day for the 2023 class yet, but the 2024 Rice Football recruiting class has already added its first pledge. Cy Fair wideout Owen Carter has committed to the Owls.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Major change coming to Houston staff
Brandon Jones will not return as Houston's offensive line coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The Jones hire was a major coup for Dana Holgorsen upon leaving West Virginia for Houston. A former Texas Tech offensive lineman, Jones joined Holgorsen's staff in 2019. In return for his loyalty, Holgorsen made...
College Media Network
UH basketball falls to No. 3 in AP poll following loss to Temple
Following its loss to Temple, Houston (18-2) fell to No. # in the latest AP poll released Monday morning. Despite the loss, the Cougars still occupy the top spot in both the KenPom ratings and the NCAA’s NET rankings. Both of UH’s stints at No. 1 this season have...
inforney.com
North Texas picks up first commitment of weekend in Houston safety Evan Jackson
North Texas picked up its first commitment of what is expected to be a busy weekend on the recruiting front Sunday afternoon when Galena Park North Shore safety Evan Jackson announced his decision to play for the Mean Green. Jackson posted a simple message on his Twitter account. "Committed!!!," Jackson...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama on top? Fans, media champion Tide as new No. 1 following loss by Houston
Kelvin Sampson’s squad suffered its worst loss of the season Sunday, falling in an ugly battle to Temple, 56-55 on their home court. With the AP Poll coming out Monday morning, a lot of Alabama fans out there can’t help but ponder the possibility of a No. 1 Tide hoops program.
Career milestones reached during big win for Fort Bend Marshall basketball coach & player
With a win over Fulshear, the Buffs took first place in 20-5A, and Fort Bend Marshall's Head Coach Ronnie Courtney won his 700th career game.
Houston resident $1 million richer after Mega Millions win
Well, there's not much to say about the Houston Texans 2022-23 NFL season other than, hopefully, it's better next year. However, a resident of H-Town has become a big winner by themselves thanks to the lottery.
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
24hip-hop.com
24HH Interview: Meet Houston’s Firaq Mitch
Recently the state of Texas has had a major uprising of new talent in the music world. From MO3 to Megan Thee Stallion; “The Lone Star State” has proven to be a huge force in the rap game. The city of Houston has become a new incubator for black entertainment. We had a chance to catch up with Houston artist Firaq Mitch and discuss his upbringing and his music.
Killen's Barbecue has a new location now open in Cypress
Cypress is now home to a brand-new Killen's Barbecue location.
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Tops Out Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital Campus
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. celebrated the topping out of Houston Methodist’s new Cypress Hospital campus located in the greater Houston area. The Houston Methodist campus sits on 105 acres and consists of a seven-story hospital, two medical office buildings, and a central utility plant, with a mixture of built out space as well as a shell for future growth. McCarthy broke ground on the hospital in February 2022, and construction is scheduled to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2024.
Popular Crosby outlet's crawfish season debut met with eyepopping line
ABC13 Localish brought you the story of Crawfish Shack, a Crosby outpost that serves up those mudbugs. Its first day of operation for the season was quite a success.
How Houston's The Original Ninfa's on Navigation got so famous
Ninfa's fajitas are a key part of Houston's food lore.
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Houston man was arrested Friday after a theft was noted at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was to dispatched to Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a theft. Officer Marburger made contact with Jonathan Rogers, 39 of Houston, shortly after he left the parking lot. Rogers admitted to not paying for items that he had in his vehicle. Once Rogers was taken into custody he was found to also be in possession of another person’s Texas Driver’s License. Rogers was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
realtynewsreport.com
Marina Buying Spree Sails On
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
