Ferol Johnson, age 79, of Kelliher, MN, and formerly of Gully, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Essentia Health Living Center in Fosston. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28th, at Lund Lutheran Church in Gully with Dawn Hanson officiating. Interment will be in Lund Lutheran Cemetery. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.

KELLIHER, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO