Read full article on original website
Related
tricocanary.com
Services for Paul Rindahl
Paul Rindahl, of Goodridge, MN, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND, with his family by his side, at the age of 66. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Ekelund Lutheran Church, rural Goodridge, MN, with Pastor Dawn Hanson officiating.
tricocanary.com
Services for Ferol Johnson
Ferol Johnson, age 79, of Kelliher, MN, and formerly of Gully, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Essentia Health Living Center in Fosston. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28th, at Lund Lutheran Church in Gully with Dawn Hanson officiating. Interment will be in Lund Lutheran Cemetery. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Comments / 0