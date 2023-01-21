ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man killed in crash on Hwy. 168 in Fresno identified by coroner. He was previously arrested

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A man who died in a solo-car crash while fleeing the California Highway Patrol on Highway 168 in Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday afternoon.

He was 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. of Fresno.

Officers saw a black BMW driving at about 85 mph headed east on Highway 180 near Blackstone Avenue about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, according to a CHP news release.

Bowlin continued onto Highway 168 while driving erratically at about the same rate of speed before officers attempted to stop him, CHP said.

Bowlin initially slowed down and appeared to be yielding, but then sped off at 140 mph, CHP said. Officers lost sight of Bowlin because he was moving so fast.

When officers neared the Ashlan Avenue off-ramp, they saw the crashed BMW, CHP said. Bowlin had been ejected from the BMW and suffered critical injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers and emergency personnel started life-saving efforts but Bowlin was later pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash, CHP said, as the investigation was still ongoing.

Authorities said Bowlin was previously arrested several times for drug violations, DUI and possession of illegal firearms.

Comments / 15

Heather Mello
4d ago

hey that's not right that was somebody's dad, brother, uncle, friend....prayers for his family

Reply(1)
6
 

