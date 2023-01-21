ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

WAFB.com

I-TEAM: Bonds set for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case

Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish. Multiple power outages and trees blocking roadways were reported around the parish. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office stated that a tornado hit Morel Lane Tuesday evening and one unoccupied mobile home was flipped over while two others were totaled.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Parents of Dior club shooting victim speak out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Monday night, a dozen people are recovering from a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. Tammy Caston is the mother of a man who was injured in the gunfire. She told BRProud, “I asked that everyone pray for strength, not just for him, but for the other victims as well.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WEAR

4 arrested after investigation into death of LSU student Madison Brooks

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Four suspects have been arrested on rape charges after an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told ABC affiliate WBRZ Monday. 18-year-old Kaivon Washington, 18-year-old Casen Carver, 28-year-old Everett Lee, and a 17-year-old were arrested following...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

BMW, another vehicle sought in Friday hit-and-run that killed woman on Burbank

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a BMW and another vehicle believed to be involved in a Friday night hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old woman. Ethel Wesley was hit in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive shortly before 7:19 p.m. Friday after she had crossed the westbound lanes of the road on foot, sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bar regulators in Baton Rouge spent Monday fact-finding, seeking more information about violence at a local lounge over the weekend. Sources say members of the parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board spoke privately to work out a response plan. The plan, right now, includes requesting a report on the incident at Dior Bar and Lounge from investigators by the end of the week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Woman, 71, killed in hit and run on Burbank Drive; deputies looking for drivers involved

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive Friday night, and sheriff's deputies are looking for the drivers responsible. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Burbank Drive at the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Officials identified the victim on Monday as 71-year-old Ethel Wesley.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after $15K worth of fentanyl, 5 children found during drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested after five children were found at a Baton Rouge home during a drug bust Monday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Kevin White, 33, was arrested after narcotics agents conducted four controlled purchases of fentanyl and carried out two search warrants — one at an address in the 1200 block of Perkins Road and on in the 11100 block of Boardwalk Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA

