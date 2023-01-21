Read full article on original website
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
4 arrested after 19-year-old LSU student reportedly raped and fatally hit by car
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who had alcohol poisoning and was hit by a car. According to WVLA-TV, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 3 a.m., 19-year-old Madison Brooks was...
Liquor license suspended at bar after drunken LSU student raped, fatally hit by car
State alcohol regulators issued an emergency suspension of the liquor license of Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge. Authorities say 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking there before she was raped, dropped off in a subdivision, and fatally hit by a car.
Bar suspended after LSU student allegedly raped, fatally struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will issue an emergency suspension of the liquor license of a Baton Rouge bar where authorities say an underage LSU sorority student was able to drink heavily before she was raped and fatally struck by a car.
Liquor license suspended for Baton Rouge nightclub after 12 injured in mass shooting
Two days after a mass shooting at a popular Baton Rouge nightclub that injured 12 people, Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it has issued an emergency suspension for the bar. ATC commissioner Ernest Legier said Tuesday the agency issued the suspension for Dior Bar & Lounge, citing...
I-TEAM: Bonds set for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case
Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish. Multiple power outages and trees blocking roadways were reported around the parish. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office stated that a tornado hit Morel Lane Tuesday evening and one unoccupied mobile home was flipped over while two others were totaled.
4 arrested for involvement of the case of LSU student who was hit by a car and killed
Four suspects have been arrested for the involvement of the case of the Lousiana State University student who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. According to East Baton Rouge Police Department, a 17-year-old juvenile and Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, are being accused of...
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Ticketmaster is blaming bots and scalpers for the issues. The Capital Area United Way (CAUW) is trying to make things easier for you through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA. BR drug bust leads to arrest; 5 children home at the time. Updated: 2 hours ago. Deputies say...
Parents of Dior club shooting victim speak out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Monday night, a dozen people are recovering from a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. Tammy Caston is the mother of a man who was injured in the gunfire. She told BRProud, “I asked that everyone pray for strength, not just for him, but for the other victims as well.”
Four arrested in death of LSU student from Covington
Two of the suspects are facing third-degree rape charges in connection with the case. The others are facing principal to third-degree rape charges.
4 arrested after investigation into death of LSU student Madison Brooks
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Four suspects have been arrested on rape charges after an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told ABC affiliate WBRZ Monday. 18-year-old Kaivon Washington, 18-year-old Casen Carver, 28-year-old Everett Lee, and a 17-year-old were arrested following...
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
BMW, another vehicle sought in Friday hit-and-run that killed woman on Burbank
East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a BMW and another vehicle believed to be involved in a Friday night hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old woman. Ethel Wesley was hit in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive shortly before 7:19 p.m. Friday after she had crossed the westbound lanes of the road on foot, sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bar regulators in Baton Rouge spent Monday fact-finding, seeking more information about violence at a local lounge over the weekend. Sources say members of the parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board spoke privately to work out a response plan. The plan, right now, includes requesting a report on the incident at Dior Bar and Lounge from investigators by the end of the week.
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
Woman, 71, killed in hit and run on Burbank Drive; deputies looking for drivers involved
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive Friday night, and sheriff's deputies are looking for the drivers responsible. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Burbank Drive at the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Officials identified the victim on Monday as 71-year-old Ethel Wesley.
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub; police call attack ‘targeted’
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least 12 people were injured early Sunday after a shooting at a Louisiana nightclub, authorities said. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. CST outside The Dior Bar & Lounge, KSLA-TV reported. Update 5:56 p.m. EST Jan....
Louisiana woman dies in early-morning crash; narcotics and alcohol found in vehicle
Dana Hulin, 46, of Abbeville was killed after her vehicle was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road.
Man arrested after $15K worth of fentanyl, 5 children found during drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested after five children were found at a Baton Rouge home during a drug bust Monday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Kevin White, 33, was arrested after narcotics agents conducted four controlled purchases of fentanyl and carried out two search warrants — one at an address in the 1200 block of Perkins Road and on in the 11100 block of Boardwalk Drive.
