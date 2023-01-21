ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Mountain Dew hot sauce… Would you try it?

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcoJ6_0kM4Jqa300

(WEHT) – Mountain Dew has taken a fan favorite soda and a popular condiment and combined them to make Mountain Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce.

Officials say since only 750 bottles were made, customers can enter a contest to try it. The contest started on January 19 and will close on February 8.

Mountain Dew says potential prize winners will be selected in a random drawing held on or around 2/9/23 from among all eligible entries.

You can enter the contest and read the official rules on Mountain Dew’s website.

Will you try this new hot sauce?

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosley were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person. ORIGINAL The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30. Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Body missing after Rockford funeral home van recovered in Chicago

CHICAGO — A body is missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford. Rockford police posted on Twitter that the van fled immediately from Collins and Stone Funeral Home, located in the 100 block of South 5th Street. The van, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town & County, was recovered in Chicago Sunday […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

EPD to give briefing on Walmart active shooter incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department Public Information Officers will be back on scene at Walmart at 5 a.m. CST Friday morning to give a briefing of Thursday night’s active shooter incident. A press conference regarding the incident will also be held on Thursday. Details on that have yet to be released. These […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Survivor speaks out after Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bucshon releases statement in regard to the Walmart shooting

INDIANA (WEHT) – Larry Bucshon has released a statement in regard to the shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart. I am grateful for the swift action of the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responding to yesterday’s shooting at the Walmart in Evansville. My thoughts and prayers are with those involved and with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting

WARNING: Some viewers may find this audio and video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 911 calls released Saturday from Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch illustrate the chaos of the scene first responders encountered on Thursday night during a shooting at Walmart on the city’s west side. Operator: 911? Caller: I have […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-Stater wins Super Bowl tickets thanks to Twitter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The owner of the Indianapolis Colts is busy looking for a new head coach to lead his team, but that didn’t stop him from spreading a little cheer to one Tri-State woman. When Niki Lynn logged onto Twitter last week, she had no idea answering one of Jim Irsay’s questions would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy