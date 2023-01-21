ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Syphilis cases on the rise in Lubbock County, health officials say; take a look at the numbers

By Skylar Soto
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ssuom_0kM4JphK00

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Health Department held a Board of Health meeting on Friday to discuss the uptick in syphilis cases in Lubbock County.

Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health with the Lubbock Health Department, said that the number of Syphilis cases were the highest numbers they’ve seen in Lubbock County.

“We will probably have about 550 cases for the county this year, or for 2022, and that’s compared to having 100 cases a year before. So, we’re seeing a four-times increase in the number of cases,” Wells said.

Man arrested, fentanyl and weapons seized in Hobbs raid, US Marshals said

Wells told Everythinglubbock.com that if a person with syphilis were to go untreated, it could cause other health problems.

“Memory loss, loss of eyesight, and then a lot of joint pain… then one of the big concerns is that syphilis in a pregnant woman can lead to very severe birth defects, or even the death of the baby or the fetus,” Wells said.

Syphilis is typically found in young sexually active men between the ages of 20 to 30 years old.

Kidnapping of Crosby County teen was actually false statement, officials said

“Now we’re seeing that demographic shift to almost half of our cases are now female. And that is really a concern with pregnancy…” Wells said.

Although wells said cases of Syphilis is also going around the country.

“And a lot of that is due to moving public health workforce around to respond to COVID,” Wells said.

Wells said Syphilis can also mimic other health issues.

Frenship ISD announces name of new middle school

“They always quoted as the great imitator. So, syphilis can look like other diseases. You can have you get a rash early on so that can look like other dermatitis people end up with if it goes untreated, you end up with dementia or eyesight issues. So, it just looks like other things that could be going on with the body.” Wells said.

Wells said the goal of the health departments for syphilis “is to get down to that point where it’s something very rare.”

If you have any questions or need assistance from the Health Department, click here or call (806) 775-2933.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 14

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

I wonder if women will ever get smarter. All we hear about are unwanted pregnancies and STD carriers. All you women have to do is insist your man wear protection. They have been proven to be 90%+ effective. It appears that men just don't care if they pass on a disease or get you pregnant. It seems it's up to you ladies.

Reply
7
culliganman007
4d ago

Remember to wear a hat and ladies make sure he is wearing a hat. Good talk. Be safe now.

Reply
14
Hot Texas Momma
3d ago

hmmm an STD problem in a college town....say it isn't so......🙄

Reply(1)
7
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2018 Farm Bill will expire this year; what advocates in Lubbock say they want to see on the new legislation

LUBBOCK, Texas– The 2018 Farm Bill, which is vital to the nation’s food supply, will expire and renew this year, although the priorities for the next bill look a little different, one local official said on Monday. There are many goals stakeholders have for the bill; like keeping food affordable and accessible, and providing job […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘We see an increase in depression’: Lubbock clinic provides tips for seasonal depression

LUBBOCK, Texas– The holidays have come to an end, but seasonal depression has lingered for some who struggle with mental health. Bobby Carter, Director of Diversions Program at StarCare Specialty Health System, said the emotions behind seasonal depression could be caused by many factors, from the amount of social interaction to the amount of sunlight […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Lubbock flyover crash leaves one with moderate injuries Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a social media post from the Lubbock Police Department, a crash occurred on the flyover from South Loop 289 to north Interstate 27, just after 8:00 a.m. According to LPD, one person was sent to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. LPD asked drivers...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Arrested by Police, Some With Various Serious Charges

We are almost done with January and are heading straight into February but there are some things you might have missed in local news. The first hurdle is that snow storm that is expected across Lubbock, I live out in the middle of nowhere with 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' and when it snows I lose the road. It's not because I drive like a granny but because its vast amounts of white untouched fields that I get confused, maybe some color could help.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

How Lubbock TxDOT prepares roadways ahead of possible snow

LUBBOCK, Texas – The possible snow in the Lubbock-area forecast leaves several employees with an early call time to work tomorrow. “Our crews are planning to come back out tonight around midnight and start their twelve-hour rotation shifts,” said Dianah Ascencio, public information officer for Texas Department of Transportation. But the winter weather preparation has […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s very disappointing and concerning:’ Emergency meeting held over potential batch plant in North Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas— A recently filed permit caused residents of the North Lubbock Neighborhood association to call an emergency action meeting Thursday night at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Neighborhood members showed up to contest what they thought was the construction of a new batch plant in their area.  Minutes before the meeting began, the company that […]
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy