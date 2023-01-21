ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich man charged with manslaughter in overdose death

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Norwich ― Police arrested a city man on manslaughter and narcotics charges Thursday stemming from a Jan. 5, 2022 overdose death of the man’s friend at an Oak Street home.

Police charged Lionel J. Holland, 42, whose last address was 72 Boswell Ave., with second-degree manslaughter, sale of fentanyl and a separate charge of second-degree failure to appear in court. He was arraigned in Norwich Superior Court on a $150,000 bond. Police said Holland surrendered to Norwich police at the police station at 8 a.m. Thursday.

In the affidavit for his arrest warrant, police said they were called to a home at 3 Oak St. for a report of an unconscious male. Holland was outside the front of the home when police arrived, and he waved an officer inside and said his friend was unconscious.

In a bedroom, police said the victim, identified as Philip Buckner, no age provided, was being given CPR by his brother, Calvin Sebastian. Police instructed Sebastian to continue until an ambulance arrived. Police said Buckner was unresponsive, not breathing but was warm to the touch at the time. Norwich Fire Department and American Ambulance crews arrived. Buckner was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.

Police officers interviewed Holland and said he initially denied providing fentanyl to Buckner. He then said he gave Buckner one bag and said Buckner had used about half the bag.

As police interviewed Holland, they observed a “glassine bag” in one pocket. Officers told Holland to keep his hands clear of his pockets, but the affidavit stated he quickly removed hypodermic needles and baggies, some with white powdery substance from his pockets. Police photographed the items on the staircase.

Holland was arrested that night on a charge of possession of narcotics. During his booking at the police department, Holland was asked to remove his shoes and police allegedly found additional bags of drug materials. He was released on a $10,000 nonsurety bond.

On April 28, the state Medical Examiner’s Office reported to police that Buckner died of intoxication from a combination of fentanyl, xylazine and ethanol and said his death was accidental, the affidavit stated.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident to call Norwich police at (860) 886-5561, Ext. 352 for narcotics, or Ext. 4 for the department’s anonymous tip line.

c.bessette@theday.com

