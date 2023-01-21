Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
theleadernews.com
Yale Street Grill celebrating centennial birthday in 2023
One of Houston’s oldest continuously-operating restaurants is turning a century old in the Heights this year. And as the calendar has flipped to 2023, it is still going strong. First opened in 1923, the Yale Street Grill at the corner of 21st Street and Yale Street, will be celebrating...
Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission
HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
houstonfoodfinder.com
New Sugar Land Hangout is Naturally Fun for Wine Lovers
Sugar Land has its first wine shop dedicated to the growing natural wine movement. The recently opened Imperial Wine SLTX is a neighborhood bottle shop located at 106 Bay View less than a mile from the old Imperial Sugar Factory — but refined sugar is one ingredient you won’t find added to any of the wines carried in this charming store.
papercitymag.com
Houston Friends Come Together to Put Concert On In Honor of Their Heart Attack Victim Buddy — The Beat Goes On Promises to be No Ordinary Show
Singer/songwriter Grace Potter headlines 'The Beat Goes On' concert on February 24 at White Oak Music Hall. (Photo by Pamela Neal) “The Beat Goes On” promises to be one helluva concert when Grammy nominated musician, singer/songwriter Grace Potter and crossover country/rock ‘n’ roll artist Charlie Mars hit the stage at White Oak Music Hall on February 24. This one-of-a-kind music show with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the American Heart Association is not your typical music night or benefit fundraiser. The event has deep roots in a lifelong friendship between two highly motivated buddies and business partners, one of whom died unexpectedly of a heart problem at age 46.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Public Media | News Series Submission 2023
As the largest flooding disaster in Houston's history, Hurricane Harvey was a seminal moment. Five years on, we wanted to know where things stood. "Below the Waterlines: Houston after Hurricane Harvey" is an 8-part news series that examined how well the region recovered and whether it was prepared for the next major storm. We spent several months gathering data, interviewing stakeholders, and analyzing the information we gathered.
tourcounsel.com
Center at Post Oak | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Center at Post Oak is a shopping center with luxury stores, a wide variety of restaurants, jewelry boutiques, department stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shoppers: Nordstrom Rack, Marshall &HomeGoods, Old Navy, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Dress republic. Restaurants: Grand Lux Café, Moxies Houston Restaurant, Snooze, an AM...
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
houstonpublicmedia.org
METRO to add shuttle to Lone Star College-Fallbrook from three locations
Estavieze Shephard is a student at Lone Star College-Fallbrook. He walks 22 minutes from Veterans Memorial to the Fallbrook location because of the classes he needs. Estavieze’s experience prompted a new pilot program to better help students commute to class. METRO launched a Lone Star Connector pilot program on...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: January 23 to 29, 2023
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, January 23 through Sunday, January 29, 2023. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Al Staehely, Grace Harrison...
Click2Houston.com
Actor, writer and stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on Houston Life
Atsuko Okatsuka is gifted with many creative talents. She’s premiered on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, and her debut stand-up special ‘The Intruder’ premiered on HBO in December 2022. She comes to Houston Life to share more about her journey in the comedy, writing, and...
BET
Black Mayors For NYC, L.A., Houston Say Public Safety, Homelessness Are Biggest Issues
For the first time, Black mayors are at the helm of the nation’s four largest cities – NYC, L.A., Chicago and Houston – navigating toward solutions to complex challenges. “It's a moment for us. It's a moment that we are now really going after those tough challenges...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
papercitymag.com
Why The Bell Tower on 34th Is One of The Most Sought-After Wedding and Event Venues in Texas
If you’re looking for a venue that offers unparalleled beauty and grandeur, look no further than The Bell Tower on 34th. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Imagine yourself arriving at the gates of The Bell Tower on 34th, feeling like royalty as...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Tornadoes reported, high water across Houston region as severe storms move through
There were reports of tornadoes in the Houston area on Tuesday as a line of severe weather moved through the region in the afternoon. A tornado reportedly hit in the Deer Park and Pasadena area, southeast of Houston, according to officials. The City of Pasadena said on its Twitter account that areas of damage included: Beltway 8 at Genoa Red Bluff, Fairmont Parkway at Mickey Gilley Boulevard and Burke at Crenshaw.
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Tops Out Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital Campus
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. celebrated the topping out of Houston Methodist’s new Cypress Hospital campus located in the greater Houston area. The Houston Methodist campus sits on 105 acres and consists of a seven-story hospital, two medical office buildings, and a central utility plant, with a mixture of built out space as well as a shell for future growth. McCarthy broke ground on the hospital in February 2022, and construction is scheduled to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2024.
Houston resident $1 million richer after Mega Millions win
Well, there's not much to say about the Houston Texans 2022-23 NFL season other than, hopefully, it's better next year. However, a resident of H-Town has become a big winner by themselves thanks to the lottery.
MySanAntonio
Muslims love Jesus billboards pop up around Texas
Drivers on certain Texas highways across the state might've seen a new billboard pop up reminding them Muslims love Jesus. One of the billboards stands in the Greater Houston area on U.S. Highway 290 with the message "Muslims Love Jesus" accompanied by "his message of one God and his prophethood" and a phone number to call with any questions.
