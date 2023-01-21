Read full article on original website
One dead after shooting in the Tallyrand area, says JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting in the Tallyrand area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 6 p.m. they were dispatched to the 3900 block of Buckman Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, JSO says they located...
JSO: Man killed in reported drive-by shooting in Longbranch area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person was killed in a reported drive-by shooting in the Longbranch area located at Buckman St. and East 30th St. JSO reported that around 5:57 p.m., Officers responded at the 3900 block of Buckman St. finding a man suffering...
JSO responding to reported shooting in the Tallyrand area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in the Tallyrand area Tuesday night. Police say the incident happened near Buckman and E 30th Streets. JSO is expected to give additional information at 9:15 p.m. This is a developing story.
First Coast News
Family of man killed by JSO calls shooting 'unjustified'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of the man shot and killed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office last week says the shooting was 'unjustified.'. Officers killed 39-year-old Leon Burroughs at his grandmother's house on Hardee Street Friday night. His family says police also knocked over a fence and hit a truck in the driveway with bullets.
JSO asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside. Police say on Jan. 4, officers responded to a burglary in the 1400 block of McDuff Avenue. Police say surveillance video captured the pictured suspects while inside the business. If...
Trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing Jacksonville teen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The right side of the courtroom at the Duval County Courthouse was full of tears Tuesday. That's where family members of Teneria McClendon sat during the first day of the trial for her suspected killer. Sheatavia Cooper faces charges in relation to her death. The State...
Police to give update regarding murder of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department confirmed that it will announce a significant development Wednesday regarding the February 2022 murder of Jared Bridegan. The agency says that Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith will be joined by State Attorney Melissa Nelson at the Jacksonville...
JSO: Man dies after hitting tree at low speed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed when he drove into a tree at a low speed. According to detectives, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the 67-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling on Loretta Road in the area of San Jose Boulevard. For an unknown reason, the truck left the left lane and struck a tree.
actionnewsjax.com
'She shot her like she was nothing': Trial begins for woman accused in deadly shooting of teenager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of a woman charged with shooting and killing a teenager in 2020. According to police, Shaetavia Cooper shot 16-year-old Teneria McClendon during an argument outside of Wawa on 103rd Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Ten...
First Coast News
Police: Man enters Jacksonville McDonald's drive-thru window, starts throwing fries and demanding money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly jumped through the drive-thru window at a McDonald's and demanded money. Police say on Dec. 29, officers responded to the 5600 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to an attempted robbery. A witness advised that the suspect walked up to the drive-thru window and tried to order some chicken nuggets and fries.
Arrest expected in murder of man killed in front of his 2-year-old in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video with this story is from an earlier, related report. First Coast News reporting on this arrest will not compromise the investigation, according to law enforcement sources. Nearly a year after a St. Augustine father of four was shot to death in front of...
Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges
PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
Report: Jacksonville man bolted from courtroom, broke hinges off door during hearing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows a Jacksonville man bolted from a Duval County courtroom during a hearing last Tuesday, breaking the door off the hinges before he was apprehended by bailiffs. Defendant Tyrone Gantt was in court for arraignment on several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. According...
JSO: Officer shot across the face, suspect shot and killed in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: 1-21-23 The suspect involved in last night’s officer involved shooting has been identified as Eric Nathaniel Thornton, age 38. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]. Original story:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported an Officer was grazed by a bullet and a man...
Driver dead in Mandarin crash at Loretto and San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, Fl — A morning crash in Mandarin leaves a man dead at a busy intersection. Jacksonville police responded around 1:30 this morning Loretto and San Jose Boulevard where they found a pickup truck hat hit a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was...
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office offering hiring bonuses for new recruits
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is offering hiring bonuses to new recruits as they look to fill several positions. New corrections officer recruits can receive a $10,000 bonus and new community service officers can receive...
Jacksonville police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road. The man, who police say is in his mid-30s, was found dead inside of a business when officers arrived. The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital.
News4Jax.com
All parties identified in 'suspicious incident' on Westside, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for information Friday after a woman told officers she observed a white van pull up next to a young girl and drive off with her. The Sheriff’s Office said it was reported along Jammes Road, just north of 103rd Street....
Safety concerns rise after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously on Beach Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There’s growing concern in a Southside neighborhood after a group of motorcyclists are accused of driving dangerously and causing traffic delays on Beach Boulevard. One neighbor told Action News Jax that something needs to be done before a tragedy occurs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
News4Jax.com
Right before JSO killed a robbery suspect, an officer turned off his bodycam because of a 'bright blinking light.' Does that violate policy?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s pledge to be more transparent under Sheriff T.K. Waters is being challenged by a mother who still wants answers following her son’s death. Saturday will mark three years since Reginald Boston was shot and killed by JSO officers in...
First Coast News
