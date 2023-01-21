JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly jumped through the drive-thru window at a McDonald's and demanded money. Police say on Dec. 29, officers responded to the 5600 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to an attempted robbery. A witness advised that the suspect walked up to the drive-thru window and tried to order some chicken nuggets and fries.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO