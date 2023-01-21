Read full article on original website
City awards longtime youth coach Rodney Roy, takes up sewer rate increases and revisits Elm St. parking
LACONIA — For his decades serving as a youth and high school sports coach, Rodney Roy was awarded the Debra Bieniarz Memorial Award on Monday. The award, which celebrates Officer Debra Bieniarz, who died in 1987, is bestowed by the city on a local citizen for outstanding service to children and youth in the Lakes Region.
City of Laconia 2023 burn permits available online
LACONIA — The Laconia Fire Department participates in the online burn permitting system, allowing Laconia residents to obtain their burn permits through the state website. Residents are always welcome to come in-person to the Central Fire Station on North Main Street or the Weirs Station on Lucerne Avenue to obtain their permits at no cost. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Public information meeting to install ADA-compliant dock system in Meredith a success
MEREDITH — A lively discussion was held on Jan. 14, at the Meredith Community Center. The Launch Committee reviewed the Town of Meredith’s plans to install an Americans with Disabilities Act — compliant dock system designed to allow lake access to all residents who enjoy paddling a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard.
David Stokes
On Dec. 27, 2022, our dad, David Stokes, passed in his sleep. He was the son of Charles and Cecelia Stokes; husband of Ann Tracy Stokes; father of Jennifer Stokes (Robert Banfill Jr.) of Tilton, Shawn Stokes (Katrina) of Piermont; grandfather of Meghan Pitts (Rob) of Newport, Dakota Banfill of Madison, Connor Banfill of Newport, Aaron Stokes of Piermont, Nicholas Stokes of Laconia, Natasha Jackson (Drew) of Alton; great-grandfather of Cecelia, Izabella, Hunter Lee and Brett Jackson; brother of Joe Stokes of Floral, Florida, Helen Brown of Belmont, Darlene (David) Young of Randolph, Vermont, Amber (Ward) Flanders, Cherie Brailey, Valerie Ulrich, and Bill Bohaker.
Person dies in Milford, New Hampshire, fire
MILFORD, N.H. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to officials. The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 after witnesses said they saw smoke and fire through the window of a mobile home on Leisure Way. They also reported that a person was trapped inside.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
Mayors convene with state officials, relay ‘eye-opening’ challenges of homelessness and need for statewide action
MANCHESTER, NH – A meeting held last week between several New Hampshire mayors and state government officials was an important step toward progress in the homelessness crisis, said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m grateful that the meeting occurred and I think it was eye-opening for the state to hear directly...
New Hampshire Humane Society
Mission Statement: New Hampshire Humane Society is all about second chances. We are dedicated to finding loving families for homeless pets and providing temporary shelter and care for lost or abandoned pets. We advocate for the humane and kind treatment of animals, each other and the environment. We offer educational programs, provide community services, promote responsible pet care, and we honor the human-animal bond. We work tirelessly to prevent cruelty to animals and work to forge a more humane and kind community.Top Funding Sources:The Lewyt Family Foundation, The Cleary Family, New Hampshire Municipal Partnerships, Eastern Propane & Oil, and Bank of New Hampshire.
‘The snow closed a school called PA': Pinkerton Academy official does best Will Smith impression with school closing announcement
DERRY, N.H. — Officials at one New Hampshire school put a fun spin on their snow day announcements for Monday. Pinkerton Academy posted the school closing announcement to Instagram on Sunday night. In the video, Head of School Dr. Timothy Powers can be seen rapping the announcement to the...
21-year-old dies in skiing accident at Cannon Mountain
It is the second fatal skiing accident in New Hampshire in a three-day span. A 21-year-old died while skiing at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, N.H. Wednesday. It is the second fatal skiing accident in New Hampshire in a three-day span. A 15-year-old died after an accident at Gunstock Mountain in Gilford, N.H. last Monday.
Hundreds show support for police during Sunday dinner in Keene
More than 300 police from all across Cheshire County responded to a call to Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene on Sunday evening, not for an incident but an invitation to dinner. The restaurant, attached to the Best Western Plus Keene Hotel, hosted a “Blue Line Appreciation Dinner and Social,” named...
Maine town expected to be without power for 3 days
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many residents in York County woke up on Tuesday with no power. Warming shelters have been put in place in York County, including at Kennebunk High School and Lebanon Elementary School. Wells resident Koriahn Quint said Tuesday was their second day with no power. The longest...
Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord-Merrimack County
The Pope Memorial SPCA is dedicated to caring for abandoned and homeless pets, protecting and advocating for pets in need, and promoting the humane treatment of all animals. Our facility is located in Concord, NH, and we serve the surrounding county and beyond. Contact:. Heather Faria. Executive Director. 94 Silk...
Bruce W. Simpson, 79
BELMONT — Bruce Wayne Simpson, 79, of Depot Street, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center in Laconia. Bruce was born on Dec. 1, 1943, in Concord, the son of Barbara Louise Sanborn.
Track Shift Brings Snow to Inland Seacoast, a Mix at the Coast
❄ Immediate coastal areas will get 3-4" as a mix of rain and snow holds down accumulations. ❄ Inland areas will get 6-8 inches where there's no mix. ❄ Winds will gust between 35-40 mph along the coast and 25-30 mph inland. ❄ Heavy wet snow could bring down powerlines.
Neil S. Burbank, 87
BELMONT — Neil Stuart Burbank, 87, of Badger Glen Drive, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the comfort of his home. Neil was born on Oct. 11, 1935, in Pittsfield, the son of the late Kenneth A. Burbank and Ruth (Pickering) Burbank.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 146 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
21-year-old college student dies in skiing accident in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 21-year-old college student died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire last week, according to officials. Benjamin Bennett, known to be an experienced skier, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 18, after he was separated from a group of friends while skiing. The Summit patrol team said Bennett was found in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail after being missing for 90 minutes.
Blue lobster caught by New Hampshire fisherman off Isle of Shoals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
